GTA 6 Ban Feared Following Latest Update

A GTA 6 ban is now feared by some Grand Theft Auto fans following a recent update. GTA 6 may be the most anticipated entertainment release of all time, but it is a release that may not make it out in every market due to its mature themes and content. Based on the GTA 5 ESRB rating, blood and gore, intense violence, mature humor, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, and the use of drugs and alcohol are all expected. This is no doubt going to be too much for many of the more strict markets around the world, but a recent update has some fearing a major market may block the Rockstar Games release.

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The update in question has nothing to do with GTA 6, but may have substantial implications for the Grand Theft Auto game. And this update involves Halloween: The Game, an upcoming game release that has been banned in Australia and New Zealand over “the presence of a controlled substance.” Not only is a controlled substance in the game, but it is used as a healing item, which is likely important context, and could help GTA 6 avoid such a ban. GTA 6 could also change the name of any drug in the game for these versions to avoid a ban, which other games have done for the region in the past as well. In other words, there are ways around this, but it remains to be seen if Rockstar Games will take them.

GTA 5 Context

It’s worth noting that GTA 5 is not banned in this region of the world, however, the game rating board in Australia is more strict than it was in the early 2010s when GTA 5 came out. Further, while the game wholesale is not banned, parts of GTA Online are. Particularly parts with casinos and gambiling.

Given all the context above, there is a realistic fear that GTA 6 may end up banned in Australia and New Zealand, or at least censored to some degree to bypass the ban. And that is exactly what some Grand Theft Auto fans over on the GTA 6 Reddit page are worried about.

“So this was part of the Halloween game that is coming out with using a substance as a healing item which is now being banned so I was wondering if we also will be affected with this in GTA 6,” reads the post, one of the top posts on the Reddit page right now. “I hope it won’t get affected but it most likely will.”

Some in the comments point out that they think such a massive realse will be given special treatment, end up getting the adult rating like GTA 5, and that will be that. And that is certainly very possible as well. Whatever the case, Grand Theft Auto fans in this part of the world are now holding their breath waiting to see what happens with the release. We should know in the coming weeks, at least a month or two before launch.