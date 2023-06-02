GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Setting That's Not Vice City

An industry leaker has leaked that GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games, presumably for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S -- won't just take place in Vice City, but Cuba as well. In addition to this, the rumor claims the game will feature a time jump. If any of this sounds familiar, it's because others have echoed this information, or at least similar information, in the past, however, it's mostly been echoed by dubious sources.

The latest claim comes the way of Tyler McVicker, an industry leaker best known for his leaks and scoops as they pertain to Valve. Over the years, McVicker has proven reliable with leaks and rumored information, but he has also been off the mark more than once. Further, he's not known as a source when it comes to GTA. In other words, take this information with a grain of salt.

The expectation has always been that the game will take place in Vice City and its surrounding areas. That said, it's never been clear if this just means Florida or if it possibly includes other states or even other countrties. Cuba and the Caribbean in general have been thrown around in the past, but that would be a massive map if it was continuous. That said, if Cuba is in the game, it will likely be its own isolated map probably in isolated parts of the game like Guarma was in Red Dead Redemption 2. The time jumps suggest as much as well.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not touched this rumor in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, proceed with caution. There are a million of rumors about GTA 6, and the reality is most will end up either entirely or partially false. Further, even if this information is accurate now, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate as things change in game development all the time. And in this case, this is particularly noteworthy because Rockstar Games is well known to cut a ton of content during development. Red Dead Redemption 2 notably had hours and hours and hours of content cut during its development, for example.