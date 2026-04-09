GTA 6 Mission Featuring Famous Rapper Leaked

A mission in GTA 6 featuring a famous rapper has supposedly leaked. Ahead of the third trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, a new leak has surfaced online spilling details about the long-awaited release from Rockstar Games, which continues to be tight-lipped about and stingy when it comes to reveals. This will change this summer when its marketing campaign kicks in, but until then, Grand Theft Auto fans have what they always have with GTA 6: rumors, reports, and leaks

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The latest leak comes from veteran games journalist HipHopGamer, who claims that there is a “special side mission” in GTA 6 involving “a major rapper that left CM Punk bloody by accident.” This appears to be a reference to American rapper Freddie Gibbs, who once left the professional wrestler wounded following an accident while shooting a scene for a movie last year.

Rockstar Games’ Past Work with American Rappers and Musicians

Now, if GTA 5 is any indicator, this new leak is inaccurate, as GTA 5 did not have any celebrity cameos of note. In fact, having these would arguably betray the satirical nature of the series. However, if GTA Online is any indicator, then there may be something to this. For example, both Dr. Dre and Anderson Paak feature heavily in GTA Online, though this wasn’t the case with the launch version of GTA Online.

There is also a question of how HipHopGamer would have come by this information. Rockstar Games is infamously a locked-up shop. Most who have inside information regarding the studio and its projects obtain said information from those working with partner companies or perhaps from a support studio. HipHopGamer notes he literally partied with Rockstar Games, which is how he came across this information.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information, and even if it is accurate, everything in game development is subject to change. Rockstar Games, in particular, is infamous for cutting hours and hours of content over the course of development, including very late in development.

Speaking of Rockstar Games, it has not commented on this new report in any capacity. There are a variety of reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.