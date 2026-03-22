GTA 6 Boss Comments on Controversial Feature Being in the Game

The head of Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, has commented on whether or not a controversial feature will be in GTA 6. For those that do not know, Take-Two Interactive is the parent company of Rockstar Games, so Zelnick is the final authority on Grand Theft Auto VI, and he has some good news for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X eagerly anticipating the upcoming 2026 release.

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Over the last couple of years, there has been some scuttlebutt about adding in-game ads to video games. In GTA 6 this could be driving past a billboard for Geico on the thruway. Most games have resisted this temptation, but there are a few that have dabbled in this forbidden magic. And to be honest, GTA 6 is a game where it could make sense, where it doesn’t make sense for most games. However, Zelnick has confirmed there will be no in-game ads, noting it seems “unfair” to do that after charging a premium price for a game.

Zelnick Speaks

“Very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for… would seem unfair,” said the CEO of Take-Two Interactive during a recent YouTube interview with TGB.

Notice Zelnick says $70 or $80. Take-Two Interactive does not charge $80 for a single game. It has never charged this price, preferring the $70 price point. So, why is $80 on Zelnick’s mind? Is it because Grand Theft Auto VI is going to be $80, like the occasional rumor has suggested? This speculation may take things too far, but it’s interesting that Zelnick referenced the $80 price point.

Of course, GTA 6 could easily get away with charging $80, but why should it even test it? Why put the game in controversy before it’s even released? It’s going to make billions of dollars for Take-Two Interactive and be the biggest release in entertainment history. It’s going to print a grotesque amount of money, so it seems foolish to mess with things just to make even more. To this end, we expect GTA 6 to cost $70. Whatever the case, we should have official information on this soon, as a recent leak suggests pre-orders are on the horizon, as well as a third trailer.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.