GTA 6 Leak Reveals New Next-Gen Feature

A new GTA 6 leak has revealed a new next-gen feature Grand Theft Auto fans can look forward to. From how we understand it, GTA 6 is so expensive, so cutting-edge, and so ambitious that no game will rival its scope and its technical marvel this generation. The game is essentially a generation ahead of the competition, if not more. And this adds up. Look at the studio’s last game, Red Dead Redemption 2; in many ways, nothing has surpassed it in the eight years since.

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This new leak doesn’t reveal anything too important, but it does highlight the amount of resources being poured into every aspect of the game. The leak comes from a former employee at Rockstar Games, and their LinkedIn page. This developer was a graphics programmer between 2020 and 2023, and their primary task during this time was developing a “next generation procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props.” That’s right, Rockstar Games has, or had, an entire team dedicated to just developing next-gen glass-shattering technology. If there is something that encapsulates its ridiculously expensive and ambitious development, it is this.

Not long after the LinkedIn page of this former Rockstar Games employee caught the attention of Grand Theft Auto fans, this information was wiped from it without comment. Now, could this indicate that it was dated information that was no longer accurate, and thus should be deleted? Sure. This is technically possible. What is probable, though, is that the developer was told to take this information down by Rockstar Games, or simply feared retaliation from the studio and took it down in advance.

As noted, Red Dead Redemption 2 was not just ahead of its time when it came out in 2018, but way ahead of its time. It’s taken eight years for an open-world game — Crimson Desert — to release that feels even comparable in terms of impressiveness in scale, scope, ambition, and technical prowess. And even if this new, massive open-world RPG falls mightily short in many areas. GTA 6 has been in the works longer and is more expensive, so it’s hard to imagine what type of bar it is going to be set. If this job listing leak is any indicator, though, it’s that Rockstar Games is aiming to set a bar that will last a very long time. A next-gen breakable glass system may not sound exciting, but it’s a sign of intention, which is to release a truly revolutionary and milestone entertainment product.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.