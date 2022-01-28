Rockstar Games Insider Tease Has GTA 6 Fans Excited

A new tease from a prominent Rockstar Games insider has Grand Theft Auto fans excited that it’s finally almost time for some GTA 6. The Internet has been begging Rockstar for Grand Theft Auto VI for years, so far, to no avail. In 2021, all Grand Theft Auto fans got was rumor after rumor claiming the game was years and years away. And maybe it is, but the aforementioned tease has given Grand Theft Auto fans some hope that these rumors aren’t true.

The tease comes the way of Tez2, one of the most prominent Rockstar Games insiders. Recently, the Tez2 teased that “the new year,” meaning 2022, “is pretty much a given for the announcement of the next title” from Rockstar Games. At the time, this was the extent of the tease, leaving room for speculation. Of course, many assume that Grand Theft Auto VI would fill this role, but with rumors of Bully 2 reappearing a few times every year, GTA 6 can’t be written in as Rockstar Games’ next game quite yet.

Following this up, the Tez2 teased that he “can’t wait for the announcement this year.” Again, is this in reference to GTA 6? It’s unclear. In fact, it’s unclear between this and the original tease how much of it is based on inside information versus complete speculation. In other words, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt.

https://twitter.com/NEWSLEAKSGTAS/status/1484982831839424521

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, whether that’s via a comment from Rockstar Games or more information from Tez2.

