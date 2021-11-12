GTA 6 Clue Possibly Discovered in GTA Trilogy

Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and while everyone on the Internet seems to be fixated on GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City, it’s actually GTA III that has a possible GTA 6 teaser. Over on Reddit, one player of the remastered GTA Trilogy pointed out that Rockstar Games changed one of the billboards in GTA III. In the original version of the game, there was a billboard for the Francis International Airport that said “See You Soon” and “Miami.” Obviously, this was Rockstar Games teasing GTA Vice City, the next game in the series after GTA III. The billboard doesn’t say this anymore though.

As the aforementioned player points out, the billboard still advertises Francis International Airport and it still says “See you Soon,” but it no longer says Miami, and now it shows what appears to be a Los Santos beach. Upon first inspection, this seems to be teasing the “expanded and enhanced” version of GTA 5 releasing next year via the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. And this is probably what it is teasing. However, some fans think it’s actually teasing GTA 6 because the plane is flying away from Los Santos, not towards it. The only problem with this theory is that the plane in the original billboard is also flying away but from Vice City. Whatever the case, it’s an interesting change from Rockstar Games, and the change is definitely a clue/teaser, the question is: what is it hinting at or teasing?

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is this speculation. Rockstar Games hasn't addressed this speculation with any type of definitive information, and we don't expect this to change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Do you think this is a GTA 6 teaser?