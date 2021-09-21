Is GTA 6 Set in the 90s?

Rockstar Games may have hidden a GTA 6 tease right in plain sight during the PlayStation Showcase and its GTA 5 trailer. The PlayStation Showcase this month featured upcoming blockbuster releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarok, but like the PlayStation Showcase before it, Rockstar Games and Sony snuck a GTA 5 trailer amidst new and first time looks at upcoming games. Many were hoping GTA 6 would rear its head, but that was obviously never going to happen, but did Rockstar Games tease GTA 6 in this new GTA 5 trailer? Well, some Grand Theft Auto fans think that’s exactly what Rockstar Games did.

As pointed out in the tweet below, there’s a quick moment in the trailer where a license plate on a vehicle spelling out “6 is a late 90’s” appears. As you would expect, Grand Theft Auto fans, or at least some of them, think this is a blantant GTA 6 tease, and more specifically, a tease that the next installment in the series is set in the late 90s.

Now, Rockstar Games has a pretty well-documented reputation for teasing its upcoming games via its current games, which gives this speculation more weight. Further, there’s no denying this would be a pretty big coincidence if it’s not a tease. However, there’s a major problem with this speculation. According to various rumors and reports, the game is set in modern times. The late 90s doesn’t really qualify as modern times. Of course, these reports could be wrong, but they’ve come from more than one reliable source.

For now, take all of this for what it is: speculation. Of course, Rockstar Games or a developer at it could squash this speculation with a comment, but don’t expect this to happen. Rockstar Games has a “no comment” reputation that it never breaks.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this speculation? Would late 90s Miami be a good setting for GTA 6?