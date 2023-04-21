New GTA 6 Tease Has Grand Theft Auto Fans Excited

A new, albeit unofficial, GTA 6 tease has some Grand Theft Auto fans excited and wondering if Rockstar Games are finally set to reveal the long-awaited and highly anticipated game. The tease comes the way of Hip Hop Gamer, a well-known and long-standing video game journalist and content creator. The tease comes via a new tweet, complete with a picture of himself with Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactve. For those unaware of why this is relevant, Take-Two Interactive are the parent company of Rockstar Games.

In the tweet, Hip Hop Gamer tells Grand Theft Auto fans to get hyped for GTA 6 and that "Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a forever moment to remember." Adding to this, Hip Hop Gamer notes "oh man it's over." The only other relevant bit is that Hip Hop Gamer thanks Rockstar Games, presumably for the opportunity seen in the photo.

The obvious implication here is that Hip Hop Gamer was shown the game or told details about it, but if this is the case, then he'd be under NDA. And if he was under NDA, this tweet would almost certainly break this NDA. It's also possble he's in the game in some capacity, potentially as a radio host of sorts as he has ample experience in radio. Again though, if this was the case, he'd be under a strict NDA. All of this is to say, it's unclear what should and shouldn't be made of this tweet.

#GrandTheftAutoVI GET HYPED IS ALL I CAN SAY!



I LOVE @RockstarGames Thank You In Advance#HipHopGamer & Strauss Zelnick (CEO OF TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE) He's Dope For Real Much Love Man.



When I Tell You That GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Will Be A Forever Moment To Remember Oh Man It's… pic.twitter.com/UhYSQNczBO — HOT97 | HipHopGamer | AMD | PLITCH | THE G.O.A.T. (@HipHopGamer) April 21, 2023

While it's unclear what should be made of this tweet, many of the replies are consequently hyped. That said, take the claim with. a grain of salt given the uncertainty involved. Meanwhile, we will keep an eye out for any follow-ups or updates. And if anythng surfaces, we will update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on all Grand Theft Auto VI -- including all of the latest rumors, all of the latest leaks, and even all of the latest official news, as rare as it is -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you excited for GTA 6? Can it possibly live up to the hype?