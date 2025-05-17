GTA 6 May Be Bringing Back a Great Watch Dogs Feature

Grand Theft Auto 6 may be be bringing back a great Watch Dogs feature, or at least that is the subject of recent speculation from Grand Theft Auto fans based on an official screenshot of the game provided by Rockstar Games. The screenshot in question features one of the game’s two protagonists, Lucia, in a pool with a drink and the iFruit version of Airpods. We also see Jason with the same airpods in the trailer when he is bench pressing on the beach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The airpods feature so much in the game’s media so far that Grand Theft Auto fans can’t help but wonder if it’s more than just an example of attention to detail but rather a sign of a larger feature. More specifically, Grand Theft Auto fans are curious if Jason and Lucia will be able to listen to music outside of vehicles via said airpods, which would be a first for the series, though not a first for the industry.

As some may remember, Watch Dogs 2 actually had this feature back in 2016 via the Media Player feature, which could be accessed via the in-game smartphone. It allowed players to listen to music whenever, whether walking through the streets in free roam or during a mission. It’s easy to imagine how GTA 6 could have something like this, especially since music has become such a large focus of Rockstar Games in GTA Online.

Now, it is worth noting that there is one hole in this theory and that is the fact that Michael in one of the GTA 5 trailers can be seen wearing earbuds, yet there was no such music feature. That said, that was a one-off shot, where there appears to be more intention this time around. Further, the aforementioned context is important to consider. Music has become an even bigger part of the franchise since GTA 5. To this end, Rockstar Games even has its own record label, CircoLoco Records.

Of course, everything here is just speculation and thus should be treated as speculation. In the meantime, for more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation like this — click here.