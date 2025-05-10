GTA 6 Trailer #3 Release Date Potentially Revealed

The GTA 6 trailer #3 release date has potentially been revealed. After months and months of silence, it has been an eventful week for Grand Theft Auto fans looking forward to GTA 6. First, Rockstar Games delayed the GTA 6 release date from out of 2025 to May 26, 2026. Whether or not this release date will stick, remains to be seen. What followed this disappointing news was not just a new trailer, but dozens and dozens of screenshots and an information dump. It went from famine to feast. What’s next though? When is the GTA 6 trailer #3 going to release? Well, Rockstar Games has not said when the next GTA 6 trailer will release, but it may have left a couple of breadcrumbs behind for Grand Theft Auto fans to discover.

As a post over on the GTA 6 Reddit page points out, 11:08 appears not just in the new GTA 6 trailer, but the new GTA 6 screenshots. Once on a phone, the other time on a watch. And given the level of detail in both the trailer and the screenshots, as well as the game itself, it is safe to assume it is not a coincidence. Is it a hint though? And if so, is this a tease of when the next trailer is coming?

Well, let’s examine the time. 11:08 seems to either be a reference to November 8 or because Rockstar Games is primarily a UK studio, August 11. Now, November 8 can seemingly be ruled out as a potential GTA 6 trailer #3 release date because it is a Saturday. August 11, on the other hand, is a Monday.

There are some other explanation to consider though. For one, Rockstar Games loves to troll Grand Theft Auto fans in this exact fashion. This could be another example of this. Meanwhile, it is also possible Rockstar Games simply wants to keep the lighting the same so the time is locked for continuity.

All of that said, right now all we have is speculation. And Rockstar Games is never going to comment on speculation to offer clarity in any form. If for some reason it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide on May 26, 2026 via PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming GTA game — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.