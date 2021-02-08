GTA 6 Trends on Twitter Following Super Bowl LV

GTA 6 is trending on Twitter for the second time this week, and this time its courtesy of Super Bowl LV and its halftime show starring The Weeknd. Super Bowl LV is over and in the history books, and as many expected, Tom Brady earned his 7th ring in dominant fashion over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Going into the Super Bowl, there were rumors and speculation suggesting that Rockstar Games was going to -- finally -- reveal GTA 6 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Of course, this didn't happen.

It's unclear what began the trend on Twitter, but presumably these expectations played a role. Further, there have been rumors here and there suggesting The Weeknd is involved with the game, or more specifically its soundtrack, so this likely played a role as well.

Whatever kick-started the trend is unclear, but once it began to trend, Grand Theft Auto fans flocked to it wondering why it was trending, which only made it trend more. If you have deja vu, it's because this happens every time GTA 6 trends on Twitter, which is quite often.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't said a single word about GTA 6 being in development, let alone ready for a reveal. That said, if GTA 6 constantly trending on Twitter is evidence of one thing, it's that there's substantial demand to see the next entry in the series.