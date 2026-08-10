New PS5 RPG Scores 96/100 With PlayStation Fans

A new PS5 RPG recently released on the PS Store has left a very positive impression with PlayStation fans. To this end, it has a 4.82 out of 5 rating on the digital Sony store, which is a 96 on a 100-point scale. This is obviously a very good score, and it’s not based on a measly number of reviews either, as the game has nearly 100 user reviews. This isn’t a ton, but it’s an appreciable number. Perhaps helping with the reception, though, is the fact that the RPG only costs $24.99 on the PlayStation Store.

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The RPG in question actually debuted back in 2018 via Steam Early Access, before independent developer PixelCount Studios fully released the game on PC in 2022. Now, eight years after its early access debut and four years after its initial 1.0 release, the RPG has arrived on console, including PS5. This RPG is Kynseed, a unique RPG that blends Fable and Stardew Valley, with a little bit of Crusader Kings sprinkled in there. The Fable inspiration makes sense because the studio was founded by former Fable developers. And it’s rating on the PlayStation Store is also not that surprising. On Steam, the game only has an 82% approval rating, but on Metacritic it has an 89. To this end, it was one of the higher-rated games of 2022, per critics.

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Stardew Valley Meets Fable

For those just learning about Kynseed, it’s Stardew Valley on the surface, but under the surface is where you see a bit of Fable and a bit of Crusader Kings. In the game, you own and run a farm, raise a family, and you can also get a side hustle business like a blacksmith. Sometimes you also craft items and battle monsters. It’s a generational game, though. In the game, everyone ages, and eventually, you will play as your children.

As you would expect from this game, it’s easy to sink many hours into it. It can actually be “completed” in about 30 hours, but it’s also easy to sink 80 hours into a single playthrough. And of course, the game lends itself well to multiple playthroughs.

“Quickly became one of my favorite games of all time,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “The storytelling is really cool, the characters all have different personalities that suit them, and the premise of the game is cool.” Another user review adds: “An excellent twist on the Stardew Valley mechanics.”

To confirm — though it is pretty obvious just by looking at the game — there are no PS5 Pro enhancements, just like the new PS5 console exclusive that was stealth released over the weekend. And there is no PS4 version. So, PlayStation fans who want to play this farming sim RPG will need to upgrade if they are still on the last-gen Sony machine.