New Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Exclusive Game Coming This Fall Brings Back Series Game Boy Color Fans May Remember

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive game is slated for this fall, and it’s set to bring back a nostalgic series Game Boy Color fans, in particular, may remember. The game in question is classified as a console exclusive rather than simply an exclusive because it’s also going to be on PC, but it’s not going to be on any other console, at least at launch. Speaking of launch, there is nothing more specific than “fall” right now.

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The new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive game in question is point-and-click adventure game, Moomin: Midsummer Madness. This title was announced back in June, but without this release window. This fall release window, specifically, is new. Moomins as an IP dates all the way back to 1945, when the first novel was released. In video games, it debuted in 1997 via the PC with the release of The Moomins and the Hobgoblin’s Hat. This never came to the United States, though. In video game format, the series wouldn’t come to the United States until 2000, when Moomin’s Tale was released exclusively for the Game Boy Color. Then, in the mid-2000s, there were two more releases on the Nintendo DS, but one was Japan-only. Then, the series went dormant until the 2020s. Now, it’s back with its third release in two years, and this one is a Nintendo console exclusive.

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Hand-Painted Point-and-Click Adventure Game

Interestingly, the game is being developed by French studio Crossbridge Game Studios, but published by Japanese publisher Shochiku. And this is set to be the debut release from the former.

In the game, players play as both Moomintroll and Little My as they explore an old theatre caught in a massive flood. And this is accompanied by classic point-and-click adventure gameplay, complete with puzzles, as well as mini-games.

Some salient information, such as how long the game is going to be and how much it is going to cost, is missing, alongside a precise release date. What is noted is that there will be a physical release, in addition to a digital release on the eShop, for both Switch and Switch 2 users.

Given that this is a debut release for the aforementioned French studio, caution should be exercised in anticipation for it. That said, point-and-click adventure games are easier to make compared to any other genres. Typically, they live and die on their writing, puzzles, and presentation. The hand-painted presentation of the game checks the final box, but it remains to be seen if the other two will. Most likely, it’s going to be for fans of the IP and not many others, but this is just speculation. For what it is worth, the trailer above has zero dislikes, so people are liking what they are seeing so far. Meanwhile, if this Game Boy nostalgia doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is another Game Boy exclusive game is set to also return this year, and do so exclusively via the Nintendo Switch.