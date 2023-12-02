GTA 6 Fans Warned of Spoilers After Alleged Leaked Video Surfaces

Grand Theft Auto fans have been warned of spoilers ahead of the release of the official GTA 6 trailer. All GTA fans should, more specifically, be cautious while browsing social media and the Internet at large between now and Tuesday as an alleged leaked video of GTA 6 has surfaced online and is beginning to make the rounds. It's unclear if the footage is from the trailer specifically, but it claims to be raw footage of the game.

We will not be linking to the footage, but it's brief in nature and not particularly revealing. That said, if you don't want even slight spoilers ahead of the trailer, you should be cautious between now and Tuesday as this leak, unless debunked, will likely to start to spread. To this end, various industry insiders and GTA-specific insiders have begun to warn of this happening. One example of this is well-known and reliable industry insider, Ralphs Valve, who warned in a now deleted tweet about the topic.

As alluded to, the footage has not been completely or confidently debunked, but there has been speculation the footage in question is not of GTA 6, but a heavily-modded version of GTA 5. This is a very strong possibility, but as the cliche warns, better safe than sorry.

Alleged GTA 6 leaked video going around, not sharing it in case it's real. pic.twitter.com/oXi9CslvOG — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) December 2, 2023

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on the supposed leaked video and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. Further, if a reliable source debunks the alleged leak, or undeniable evidence of it being fake presents itself, we will also update the story with this salient information. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. And prepare yourself, as there could be a lot more situations like this between now and the release of most anticipated video game trailer of all time.

For more GTA 6 coverage -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.