Grand Theft Auto Actor Drops GTA 6 Release Date Hint

A new Grand Theft Auto VI leak has surfaced, and unlike virtually every GTA 6 “leak,” there seems to be something to this one. The new leak comes way of Steven Ogg, an actor best-known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Westworld, and Grand Theft Auto V. As you may know, Ogg played Trevor Phillips in Grand Theft Auto V, one of the game’s three playable protagonists. So, what did Ogg say? Well, during the Brazil Game Show — basically Brazil’s E3 — Ogg reportedly said the new installment in the best-selling and iconic series is coming “soon.” Further, he pointed out that Rockstar Games’ big titles take 7-8 years to make. In other words, “do the math.”

Now, removing all context, this statement seems to suggest the game will release between 2020 and 2021, which some rumors have suggested in the past. Grand Theft Auto V released in 2013, so 7-8 years would put Grand Theft Auto VI at 2020 or 2021. However, the issue here is that Rockstar Games also worked on and released Red Dead Redemption 2 between 2013 and 2018, which took most of its resources.

Work on Red Dead Redemption 2 — preliminary work at least — began in 2010, but things really didn’t start moving until 2013, around the time of Grand Theft Auto V’s release. So, presumably, early development on the next Grand Theft Auto began in 2013, after five released. However, the question is: how much of a team was dedicated to the game while Red Dead Redemption 2 was cooking? Because, if Rockstar didn’t really get behind the game until after Red Dead Redemption 2, then we may not see the game until 2022 or 2023. Alas, unfortunately, all we can do is speculate.

As for Ogg’s suggestion of “soon,” who knows what this entails. Is the actor working on the game? That’s really the only way he’d know. But if he was acting on the game, this would certainly be a violation of his NDA. So, is Ogg just guessing? Again, it’s unclear.

2 new GTA 6 rumors going around. First, @StevenOgg said at the Brasil Game Show that it would come out “soon”, and that “games take 7-8 years to make, do the math”. I think he’s just guessing, he’d not be allowed to talk about it if he knew, and I don’t see why he would anyway. — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) October 12, 2019

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.