GTA 6 Reportedly Bringing Back Feature Not Seen Since San Andreas

According to a new rumor, GTA 6 is bringing back a feature that has not been since GTA San Andreas or, in other words, not seen by Grand Theft Auto fans in 20 years as said feature was in neither GTA 5 or GTA 4. The rumor comes the way of popular YouTuber, Legacy Killa HD, who recently revealed a plethora of GTA 6 details he has heard over the course of the game's development at Rockstar Games.

To this end, Legacy Killa HD revealed they heard there has been a whole team dedicated to one specific mini-game in GTA 6. That minigame is basketball. Unfortunately, for those that would be interested in a basketball minigame in GTA 6, it may not end up making it into the game. While the mode has had a dedicated team at Rockstar Toronto working on it, it was supposedly on the chopping block as of the end of last year, suggesting Rockstar Games may not be happy with its quality.

"Basketball minigame was worked on at the Toronto studio. It was on the chopping block at the end of 2023. Always the difficulty talking about a game active in development," said the YouTuber.

Adding to this information, Legacy Killa HD also teases that the game is going to be more similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 than people realize and despite the setting differences. More specifically, the YouTuber notes, "lot more RDR2 gameplay in this than I think some expect."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt though. Not only is everything a rumor, but it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. To this end, it sounds like the basketball content may already have been scrapped, or could before the release, which wouldn't be surprising as Rockstar Games is known to cut tons of content from its games before release for various reasons.

Speaking of Rockstar Games, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. It never comments on rumors, so we don't suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more GTA 6 coverage -- including everything from the latest official GTA 6 news to the latest unofficial GTA 6 rumors and leaks -- click here.