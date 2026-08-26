Rockstar Reveals Official New GTA 6 Story Details, Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite San Andreas Feature

Prior to its upcoming gameplay preview that will debut on Netflix, Rockstar Games has revealed some new story and character details from Grand Theft Auto 6. Over the past week, numerous gameplay clips of GTA 6 have leaked online, much to Rockstar’s disappointment. With the studio now finally gearing up to release its first look at gameplay from the long-awaited sequel, it has also started talking more openly about what fans can expect from the title.

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In a new report from Dazed, members of Rockstar provided some brief new bits of info about the narrative GTA 6 will tell. Specifically, the game’s central characters, Jason and Lucia, had new details tied to their backstories disclosed. Jason was described by Rockstar as “an ex-military drug runner,” while Lucia was said to be “a fighter fresh out of prison.” Although some of these descriptions could be gleaned from past images and trailers for GTA 6, this is the first time that the studio has provided further context.

Elsewhere in the report, Rockstar explained that GTA 6 is trying to combine elements of both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. This will lead to the game having much more realism like was found in RDR 2, while also still incorporating the sandbox elements that the GTA series has always been known for.

Part of this realism seen in Grand Theft Auto 6 will extend to the characters and will see the return of a fan-favorite feature from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Notably, character bodies and appearances will change within the game itself depending on actions taken by the player. This means that if a player were to eat too much food as Jason, he would noticeably put on weight in-game. Such a system was last seen in GTA: San Andreas, but Rockstar will now be putting a much larger emphasis on it in GTA 6. As a result, every player’s own version of Jason and Lucia will be unique to themselves, as they’ll appear more buff, fat, or sleep-deprived based on how they are utilized.

These new gameplay and story details for Grand Theft Auto 6 are merely the tip of the iceberg, as a much more extensive showing for the game will happen tomorrow, August 27th. Set to go live at 3pm ET/12pm PT, Netflix will reveal its “Extended Look” preview of GTA 6 before the footage goes live later that day on Rockstar’s YouTube channel.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6’s full release, the game will be out at the end of the year on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version of GTA 6 has yet to be confirmed, but it should launch at some point after the consoler iterations.