Rockstar Finally Responds to GTA 6 Leaks Ahead of Netflix Extended Look

Since GTA 6 gameplay footage began leaking last week, Rockstar Games has been relatively quiet. Though legal filings made it clear the company was working to stop the leaks, no official statements emerged. Now, just a day ahead of the Netflix extended look at GTA 6, Rockstar has finally issued a response to the Cyberleek situation. As you might expect, the leak has been “heartbreaking” for the team. But mostly, the message is directed at fans, rather than at the leaker.

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In a lengthy social media post on August 26th, the official Rockstar Games shared an update. This is the first time the developer has publicly acknowledged the series of gameplay leaks that began on August 18th. Simply addressed “dear all,” the statement is a heartfelt note to fans. It also reaffirms that, despite everything happening with the leaks, Rockstar does indeed plan to move forward with both the Netflix extended look on August 27th and the November 19th release of GTA 6.

Rockstar Statement Says Leaks Have Been “Heartbreaking” And Apologizes to Fans for GTA 6 Delays

The overall gist of the message from Rockstar is that they’re devastated by the leaked gameplay footage, apologetic about how long it’s taken for GTA 6 to release, and looking forward to the upcoming extended look. The developer also acknowledges the sheer amount of pressure Rockstar is facing with this massively anticipated game. “We know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve,” it says. Indeed, expectations are sky high, as fans have been waiting for the next Grand Theft Auto for many, many years. Responses to the leaked footage have been mixed as a result, with some fans excited to play for themselves and others concerned the game will fall short of their high expectations.

The team then goes on to note that it “is unfortunate that the intended game experience may not be impacted by some spoilers” and adds they hope everyone will wait “a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19th.” Though not a direct call for fans to avoid watching leaked gameplay and story spoilers, that request seems to be implied. It also confirms prior rumors that, despite the leaks, Rockstar will not delay its highly anticipated game again. We really, truly, will be playing GTA 6 on November 19th.

You can read the full statement from Rockstar in their original social media post below:

The previously announced extended look at GTA 6 will also air on Netflix as planned. It is set to release on August 27th at 3 PM ET, and will later be available on YouTube for those without a Netflix subscription. This will be an in-depth look at the game as Rockstar intended, presumably without any major spoilers for the story. The decision to release it as a timed Netflix exclusive has been controversial, as has the disc-free release of the highly anticipated game. But despite some backlash and the recent gameplay leaks, it’s safe to say GTA 6 remains one of the most anticipated games of the year.

GTA 6 releases on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is currently available for pre-order, with several editions for gamers to choose from.