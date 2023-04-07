GTA Online Weekly Update Adds New Bonuses and Brings Back 2 Vehicles
GTA Online's new weekly update is out now and it includes new bonuses in addition to bring back two vehicles from previous limited time events. GTA Online is one of the biggest games out there and it will probably stay that way until Grand Theft Auto VI releases and brings a new iteration of the online mode with it. The developer failed to have a successor to the game with Red Dead Online, as that game didn't sustain the kind of momentum as GTA Online and fizzled out in 2022. The developer continues to put out new updates and support the game in major ways, including through weekly updates.
The current weekly update for GTA Online has a lot to offer. For starters, players can earn bonus money and RP for bunker sell missions, stock production/research speeds for bunkers are also 50% faster, and the Annis 300R and Ocelot Virtue are now back after previously only being available for a limited time. You can check out the rest of what's included in the weekly update below.
- 1.5X GTA$ and RP on Bunker Sell Missions
- 50% faster Bunker Stock Production and Bunker Research Speeds
- Double GTA$ and RP on Power Mad and the Bunker Series
- Annis 300R available at Legendary Motorsports through April 12
- The Ocelot Virtue now available to purchase at Legendary Motorsport, or for free by completing The Last Dose story missions or as a GTA+ Member benefit
- PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Premium Test Ride: The Imponte Arbiter GT
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Pacific Bluffs and Mount Gordo
- This week in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Ocelot Virtue, HVY Nightshark, Vapid Dominator GTX, Vapid GB200, and Annis Savestra
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Grotti Furia and Ocelot Stromberg
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place amongst the Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series to earn the Pfister Comet Safari
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Ocelot Ardent, Pfister Comet S2, and Vapid Dominator ASP
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Lampadati Casco
- 30% off Bunkers, the Mobile Operations Center, and all their Upgrades & Modifications
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Ocelot Ardent, HVY Nightshark, and Grotti Furia
- This week's Gun Van Discounts: 40% off the RPG, 50% off the Minigun (GTA+ Members)
- GTA+ Benefits: A free Ocelot Virtue (Super) with Jackal and Ocelot Racing liveries, the Agency Vehicle Workshop, free Clothing, extra rewards in Fooligan Jobs and Hotring Races, and more