GTA Online Weekly Update Adds New Bonuses and Brings Back 2 Vehicles

GTA Online's new weekly update is out now and it includes new bonuses in addition to bring back two vehicles from previous limited time events. GTA Online is one of the biggest games out there and it will probably stay that way until Grand Theft Auto VI releases and brings a new iteration of the online mode with it. The developer failed to have a successor to the game with Red Dead Online, as that game didn't sustain the kind of momentum as GTA Online and fizzled out in 2022. The developer continues to put out new updates and support the game in major ways, including through weekly updates.

The current weekly update for GTA Online has a lot to offer. For starters, players can earn bonus money and RP for bunker sell missions, stock production/research speeds for bunkers are also 50% faster, and the Annis 300R and Ocelot Virtue are now back after previously only being available for a limited time. You can check out the rest of what's included in the weekly update below.