GTA Online Brings Back Popular Feature for Easter

It's Good Friday, which means Easter is right around the corner, and Rockstar Games is celebrating appropriately by bringing back a popular and very timely feature to GTA Online. While GTA 6 rumors and leaks continue to dominate much of the narrative around the series, Rockstar has and is set to continue to support GTA Online, which is still played by millions and millions and millions every month. If you're one of these players, you will be happy to know that peyote plants have returned to GTA Online as of today. And naturally, they turn you into a rabbit.

As Central Gaming Hub notes on Twitter, there is a 100 percent success rate with this, so if you want to be a rabbit to celebrate the holiday weekend, there's nothing stopping you. As you may know, this isn't the first time these peyote plants have been in the game, nor is it the first time they've transformed you into a rabbit. That said, it's a feature that comes and goes, which in turn has made it quite popular. For now, only the Rabbit is available, and the expectation is this will be the case until April 12.

Below, you can check out some footage of the feature in action, courtesy of Central Gaming Hub. Below this, you can find a map that reveals every location you can find one of these bunny-transforming mystical plants. There are a variety of locations the plants can be found, but many can be tricky to find.

Peyote plants have returned to #GTAOnline today, with a 100%chance of transforming into a rabbit to celebrate easter. pic.twitter.com/26ILOYv0pg — CentralGamingHub (@CGHchannel) April 6, 2023

(Photo: Rockstar Games via Central Hub Gaming)

GTA Online is available, and free, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's unclear what the future of GTA Online is with GTA 6 getting closer and closer to the horizon. The expectation is the current form will be abaonded in some form for a similar experiece, but in the GTA 6 engine.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. How are you celebrating Easter, and does it involve taking every peyote plant you come across in GTA Online to fulfill your dreams of being easy hawk prey?