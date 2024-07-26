GTA Online Challenge Asks Players to Deliver 10 Million Pizzas

Rockstar Games has added Pizza Delivery Odd Jobs GTA Online, giving players a fun and straightforward way to make a quick few bucks. The chance to deliver pizzas also marks the beginning of the Pizza Delivery Challenge in GTA Online – if the community can band together to deliver 10 million pizzas, all players will receive a Pizza This… Tee. Participation in the challenge only requires delivering pizzas around Los Santos, which will also unlock the Weekly Challenge award of GTA$100K. In addition to the Pizza Delivery Challenge, the latest update also includes new and returning vehicles, discounts, and more.

This week’s update includes the following:

New Pizza Delivery Odd Job available for players to dive into: Hop on the Pegassi Pizza Boy Scooter and deliver 5 pizzas as quickly as possible within the time limit – the speedier the delivery, the bigger the tip!

The Pizza Delivery Challenge: if the community delivers 10 million pizzas, all players will receive the Pizza This… Tee

Deliver 3 pizzas for a GTA$100K reward

New Vehicle: The Vapid Dominator FX Muscle Car

LS Tags Collectible: Find spray cans across the city to tag posters for GTA$ and RP rewards

Double GTA$ and RP on Stockpile

Double GTA$ and 4X RP on Transform Races

Returning Vehicles at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Truffade Z-Type, Vapid Retinue, RUNE Cheburek, Canis Kalahari, and Coil Cyclone

On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The new Vapid Dominator FX and Invetero Coquette D1

HSW Premium Test Ride: Grotti Turismo Classic

Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row to win the Grotti Cheetah Classic

Test Rides: The Annis RE-7B, Grotti Carbonizzare, and Bravado Buffalo S

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

GTA+ Members: An additional GTA$1,000,000 bonus every month through August, a free Överflöd Pipistrello (Super), new Chameleon Paints, and more

Discounts for this week include an off-the-grid Law Enforcement Vehicle this week with a 30% discount on both the standard and trade price for the Vapid Unmarked Cruiser at Warstock Cache & Carry. The LSPD’s flagship for speed traps and undercover operations is available for purchase after surviving a three-star wanted level for over five minutes, and the Trade Price is unlocked after completing The Gangbanger Robbery from The Chop Shop as leader.

Also discounted this week:

Annis RE-7B (Super) – 30% off

Truffade Z-Type (Sports Classic) – 30% off

Übermacht Rhinehart (Sedan) – 30% off

Grotti Visione (Super) – 30% off

Gallivanter Baller ST (SUV) – 30% off

Work Jackets and Shirts – 40% off

Gun Van Inventory and Discounts: Machete | Heavy Rifle (40% off for GTA+ Members) | Up-n-Atomizer (30% off) | Combat Pistol | Compact Rifle | RPG | Grenades | Pipe Bombs | Proximity Mines | Armor

In-depth details for the game can be read on the Rockstar Games website.