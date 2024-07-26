Gaming

GTA Online Challenge Asks Players to Deliver 10 Million Pizzas

How many pizzas can you deliver in GTA Online this week?

By

GTA Online Pizza Delivery.jpg

Rockstar Games has added Pizza Delivery Odd Jobs GTA Online, giving players a fun and straightforward way to make a quick few bucks. The chance to deliver pizzas also marks the beginning of the Pizza Delivery Challenge in GTA Online – if the community can band together to deliver 10 million pizzas, all players will receive a Pizza This… Tee. Participation in the challenge only requires delivering pizzas around Los Santos, which will also unlock the Weekly Challenge award of GTA$100K. In addition to the Pizza Delivery Challenge, the latest update also includes new and returning vehicles, discounts, and more. 

This week’s update includes the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

  • New Pizza Delivery Odd Job available for players to dive into: Hop on the Pegassi Pizza Boy Scooter and deliver 5 pizzas as quickly as possible within the time limit – the speedier the delivery, the bigger the tip!
  • The Pizza Delivery Challenge: if the community delivers 10 million pizzas, all players will receive the Pizza This… Tee
  • Deliver 3 pizzas for a GTA$100K reward
  • New Vehicle: The Vapid Dominator FX Muscle Car
  • LS Tags Collectible: Find spray cans across the city to tag posters for GTA$ and RP rewards
  • Double GTA$ and RP on Stockpile
  • Double GTA$ and 4X RP on Transform Races
  • Returning Vehicles at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Truffade Z-Type, Vapid Retinue, RUNE Cheburek, Canis Kalahari, and Coil Cyclone
  • On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The new Vapid Dominator FX and Invetero Coquette D1
  • HSW Premium Test Ride: Grotti Turismo Classic
  • Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row to win the Grotti Cheetah Classic
  • Test Rides: The Annis RE-7B, Grotti Carbonizzare, and Bravado Buffalo S
  • Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
  • GTA+ Members: An additional GTA$1,000,000 bonus every month through August, a free Överflöd Pipistrello (Super), new Chameleon Paints, and more

Discounts for this week include an off-the-grid Law Enforcement Vehicle this week with a 30% discount on both the standard and trade price for the Vapid Unmarked Cruiser at Warstock Cache & Carry. The LSPD’s flagship for speed traps and undercover operations is available for purchase after surviving a three-star wanted level for over five minutes, and the Trade Price is unlocked after completing The Gangbanger Robbery from The Chop Shop as leader.

Also discounted this week:

  • Annis RE-7B (Super) – 30% off
  • Truffade Z-Type (Sports Classic) – 30% off
  • Übermacht Rhinehart (Sedan) – 30% off
  • Grotti Visione (Super) – 30% off
  • Gallivanter Baller ST (SUV) – 30% off
  • Work Jackets and Shirts – 40% off
  • Gun Van Inventory and Discounts: Machete | Heavy Rifle (40% off for GTA+ Members) | Up-n-Atomizer (30% off) | Combat Pistol | Compact Rifle | RPG | Grenades | Pipe Bombs | Proximity Mines | Armor

In-depth details for the game can be read on the Rockstar Games website.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts