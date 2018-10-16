‘GTA Online’ Gunrunning Bonuses, ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Missions, and More In New Update

The latest weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online players to enjoy is here and brings with it even more new cars, extended bonuses, and a plethora of Red Dead Redemption 2 missions to get amped up for Rockstar’s other major franchise release later this month.

For those ambitious Kingpins out there, there’s a double GTA$ and RP bonus for completing the VIP/CEO Work & Challenges from now until October 22nd. According to Rockstar, “Protect your Organization leader in Executive Search or plunder a rival CEO’s Super Yacht in Piracy Prevention to score double rewards.”

Underground arms dealers will also have a bonus reward to look forward to for completing the Gunrunning Sell Missions as well as a 25% Speed Boost on that pesky bunker research.

The team also added, “And if getting jacked up on Sprunk Xtreme and hitting a 200 ft. ramp through a ring of fire is your idea of a good time – hit any Rockstar Created Stunt Race for Double GTA$ & RP through October 22nd.”

As far as the Red Dead Redemption 2 hype goes, the Double Action Revolver and Stone Hatchet challenges are live from now until the 29th. “If you haven’t unraveled the mystery behind those emails from vanderlinde@eyefind.info or helped Maude Eccles wrangle every reprobate bounty on her list, uncover lost relics and complete the Double Action Revolver & Stone Hatchet Challenges through the 29th to earn twice the completion bonus — that’s GTA$500,000 for each (the additional GTA$250K bonus is awarded upon logging in the following week). Once unlocked, these weapons will be available for use in Red Dead Redemption 2 for players with linked Social Club accounts.”

Complete the challenges and continue to score the $250,000 in GTA money for each challenge completed.

With a focus on the Gunrunning missions, there are also loads of discounts as well on vehicles, choppers, and even tanks. In order to beef up that arsenal, here are a few of the in-game items that are on sale:

Bunkers – 35% off

MOC Cabs – 35% off

Anti-Aircraft Trailer – 40% off

Buckingham Akula – 35% off

Savage – 40% off

TM-02 Khanjali – 35% off

HVY Barrage – 35% off

HVY Nightshark – 35% off

HVY Insurgent – 35% off

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up – 35% off

Declasse Weaponized Tampa – 35% off

Imponte Ruiner 2000 – 40% off

Mk II Upgrades & Customization – 35% off

Mk II Ammo – 35% off

You can’t forget about those yachts as well, you gotta show off that money somehow:

Dewbauchee Vagner – 30% off

Lampadati Viseris – 35% off

Cheval Taipan – 30% off

Ubermacht Revolter – 35% off

Elegy Retro Custom Upgrade – 30% off

Yachts – 40% off

This week’s update is now live for all to enjoy so get in there, get that money, and remember – you’re only as cool as your most expensive yacht.