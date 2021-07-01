GTA Online Reveals Independence Day Update

✖

Independence Day is nearly upon us, and GTA Online is celebrating the holiday with an update featuring all things red, white, and blue! Players can snag two free items in the game this week: a Blane County Talk Radio T-Shirt just for logging in, and a USA Parachute Bag, which players can get at Ammu-Nation. Players in need of a more patriotic vehicle for the holiday can always take a spin at the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort! This week's top prize is the Declasse Hotring Sabre, which has been decorated with the 19 Patriot Beer Livery, adding America's colors to the car.

Speaking of beer, players can snag a number of related rewards this week by participating in Business Battles. Rewards include Pisswasser, Benedict, Patriot, and Supa Wet Beer Hats. There's also a t-shirt that can be obtained featuring the Statue of Happiness.

That's not all players will have to look forward to! GTA Online is offering triple rewards on Stockpile and Mobile Operations Missions. The game is also giving out double rewards on Treasure Chests and Hidden Caches found throughout Cayo Perico, and on the ocean floor. Players in need of a vehicle to comb the ocean floor can snag the Kosatka submarine this week, which has been given a 25% discount.

Last but not least, players will have the opportunity to take advantage of a number of 50% discounts related to the holiday. Discounted items include the Firework Launcher, Firework ammo, and vehicles with patriotic paint jobs, such as the Western Sovereign motorcycle. All in all, it sounds like a safe way to play with fireworks without any of the risk!

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

