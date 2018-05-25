GTA Online Adds New Memorial Day Event

Grand Theft Auto Online has a new Memorial Day even that’s now live with extra cash, bikers, and continued bonuses for the new Trap Door mode.

The special event might be in honor of Memorial Day, but GTA Online players don’t have to wait until then to start reaping the benefits. This latest event is live now and will be available until May 28 so that players can earn plenty of GTA$ and extra RP through several different game modes and missions.

Motor Wars is the first way that you can score big during the Memorial Day weekend, a game mode that features seven different maps and several teams fighting it out to be the last one remaining.

“Parachute your way into an ever-shrinking arena armed with only the most basic of survival tools, then fight for your life as the clock slowly forces you and your enemies closer together,” the GTA Online update notes said. From devastating Railguns to Minigun-mounted Insurgents, scattered across each of Motor Wars’ seven available maps are enough guns and Weaponized Vehicles to form a small army. Once you’ve made a mad dash for the closest piece of heavy machinery, eliminate the enemy teams one by one until yours is the last left standing.”

The Memorial Day 2018 Event in #GTAOnline Get Double GTA$ All Week On:

• Motor Wars

• VIP & Biker Work

• Trap Door Plus get discounts on the Ruiner 2000, The Pfister Comet SR, the TM-02 Khanjali Tank and more. Now until Monday, May 28th.https://t.co/PRwKGVeYjn pic.twitter.com/vwuLejL0Sk — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 23, 2018

You can also earn some funds for your criminal enterprise by taking on some Clubhouse Contracts alongside some Biker Work and Challenges. If you’re more inclined to spend the Memorial Day event taking on others, you can also take part in the Headhunter and Ramped Up modes to earn double the funds until the event ends.

The Trap Door mode that gives players a taste of battle royale in GTA Online will also continue to grant extra money as well with that mode’s bonus being extended. There are also plenty of discounts found below to take advantage of before the event ends on May 28.

CARS

Pfister Comet SR – 25% off

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod – 30% off

Coil Raiden – 30% off

Overflod Entity XXR – 25% off

ATTACK VEHICLES

Sea Sparrow – 30% off

Imponte Ruiner 2000 – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

TM-02 Khanjali – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Nagasaki Buzzard – 30% off

PROPERTIES

All Executive Offices & Office Garages – 30% off

All Biker Clubhouses – 30% off

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND DISCOUNTS

“Pull up to the cookout like a boss this Memorial Day Weekend with your patriotism on show. A few choice vehicles have been resurrected for a limited time (May 25th – 28th ONLY) and discounted to boot. And when you’re done scarfing down burgers and hot dogs, hit the hot tub in your very own Yacht courtesy of DockTease, who are slashing 50% off all Yachts & Yacht Modifications.”