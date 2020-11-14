GTA Online Is Giving Players 1 Million GTA$ for Free

✖

Free spending money in any game is a welcome bonus, but it’s an even better deal in games like GTA Online when there are so many weapons, facilities, and vehicles to spend your money on. Thanks to a weekly update themed all around making and stealing money, GTA Online players are being granted a one-time bonus of 1 million GTA$ that’ll be added to their accounts soon. The best part about the bonus besides simply getting free spending cash is that you can get the bonus for basically doing nothing at all.

The GTA Online update for this week that’s live now tasked players with stealing money from the Diamond Casino & Resort to work towards a community goal. That’s all well and good if you’ve got time to help with that, but if you’re busy with all the next-gen games released this week alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, all you have to do is log into GTA Online and play for a bit to get your free money.

The Heist Challenge If the community can collectively steal GTA$100 Billion across all GTA Online Heist Finales between now and November 18th, we’ll reward everybody with a special new vehicle, free of charge for a limited time this December. Details: https://t.co/k4RdsMacv7 pic.twitter.com/X0PuQMS3M4 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 12, 2020

“Even if pulling together for everyone's collective benefit isn't really your style, anybody who plays GTA Online at any point between now and November 18th will receive a special bonus infusion of GTA$, to the tune of GTA$1,000,000,” Rockstar Games said about the giveaway. “Come back between November 19th and 25th to claim your GTA$1M - just in time to give your finances a nice boost before the holidays.”

This brief wait means you won’t be able to spend it right away, but it’ll be in your account before too long. Rockstar Games routinely gives players free things in GTA Online like shirts or other cosmetics which you can pass up, but that amount of GTA$ isn’t something you’ll want to overlook, so be sure to log into the game at some point before November 18th.

While you’re there, you might as well help the community work towards the group goal so that everyone can get another bonus. Rockstar Games has tasked players with stealing the sizable sum of 100 billion GTA$ which is no small feat, but if everyone’s able to pull it off, players will be awarded a “special new vehicle.” It hasn’t been confirmed yet what that vehicle will be, but like the money and the cosmetics, free is free.