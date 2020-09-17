GTA Online Update Brings Big Rewards and Discounts, Here's What's New

✖

The latest of the weekly GTA Online updates has been detailed this week by Rockstar Games with players able to earn many more rewards than usual by participating in select activities. Along with those standard weekly bonuses, GTA Online players can also purchase a number of different vehicles and properties at a discount for a limited time. If you need some extra cash to spend on those purchases, the same update is offering a GTA$250K bonus if you complete a task within the next few days.

As is the case with most weekly updates, the easiest way to make the most of this one is to play the featured game modes for the next couple of days to get more rewards than usual. Both the Overtime Rumble and King of the Hill modes are paying out triple the rewards from now until September 23rd, and if you get tired of those two and want to try something different, you hop into a Smuggler’s Run playthrough to get double the pay from Air Cargo Sales.

Soar, glide and win big in the ultimate game of car darts – Overtime Rumble is dishing out Triple Rewards all week long. Plus Triple Rewards in King of the Hill, an extra GTA$250K bonus for finding all 10 movie props, and more in GTA Online this week: https://t.co/1lpZDmD2iB pic.twitter.com/IfN4dakIey — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 17, 2020

Along with the extra rewards, discounts are a standard part of every weekly GTA Online update. The discounts available for the next few days from this update can be found below.

GTA Online Weekly Discounts

Hangars – 30% off LSIA Hangar A17 LSIA Hangar 1 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3497 Fort Zancudo Hangar A2

LF-22 Starling – 40% off

Mammoth Tula – 40% off

Gauntlet Classic Custom – 25% off

Hangar Customizations & Add-Ons – 30% Off Hangar Style Lighting Floor Graphics Office Furniture Living Quarters Workshop

Additional Vehicles Imponte Deluxo – 30% off Rune Zhaba – 30% off Albany Manana Custom – 25% off



On top all of all the expected additions from the weekly update, there’s also a chance to score the GTA$250K bonus mentioned previously, but only if you do what’s required before September 23rd. Throughout the city, you’ll occasionally see “misplaced” movie props and unmarked vans where the valuables are being stashed in. Those collectibles belong to Solomon Richards, and if you find all 10 of them in time, you’ll get the big payout. If you’ve already done that, Rockstar said you’ll get your reward soon.

GTA Online’s weekly update is now live across all platforms.