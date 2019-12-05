GTA Online Reveals New Diamond Casino Heist Will Release Next Week

Today, after teasing it earlier this week, Rockstar Games announced a new GTA Online heist, dubbed The Diamond Casino Heist, which is releasing next week. More specifically, Rockstar Games has revealed that The Diamond Casino Heist is releasing on December 12, which is next Thursday. And of course, like GTA Online, it will be 100 percent free, and will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC upon release. At the moment, specific times for launch on December 12 haven’t been revealed, suggesting it will either be midnight EST or PST.

“Something’s up at The Diamond Casino & Resort,” reads an official pitch of the content. “Patrons have reported seeing unusual security patrols on the casino floor. Penthouse owners are receiving cryptic text messages from the Cheng Family Holdings. Insiders have spotted unfamiliar blueprints on Agatha Baker’s desk, and visitors to their website are certain the intrusions there can only mean one thing: there’s a crew getting ready to take the whole thing down.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Rockstar Games, The Diamond Casino Heist is the “biggest, most audacious, most complex criminal operation to ever hit Los Santos.” In it, you will infiltrate the most extravagant entertainment and luxury living complex in the entire state, which, obviously, won’t be easy. Your goal? To breach the vault at The Diamond, get the goods, and exact revenge on the Duggan family.

“The Diamond Casino Heist is an all-new approach to Heist architecture and execution: one huge gameplay-packed operation as you work with the Cheng family to infiltrate the most secure building in all of Los Santos,” says Rockstar Games of the heist. “Featuring a diverse range of opportunities for set-up and prep missions that shape your plan of attack, multiple paths of approach, constantly changing security measures and a dizzying array of choices once inside. Expect outcomes for you and your crew to change on the fly as you deal with each new situation, leading to more choices mid-mission. Even if the best laid plans go sideways, you’ll have the opportunity to keep the mission afloat without failing by shooting your way out with your remaining team lives, all allowing the Heist to be highly replayable with new scenarios unfolding each time.”

Rockstar adds that in order to plan the biggest heist Los Santos has ever seen, crew leaders will need to set up an unexpected new commercial venture as a front. More specifically, set up a retro arcade business, which will serve as ground zero for the heist’s operations.

“While the business runs above, down below you can practice hacking keypads or cracking vault doors, store equipment and getaway vehicles, and owners of existing businesses can add a Master Control Terminal to handle all current operations,” writes Rockstar Games of the cover business.

GTA Online is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and last-gen consoles. At the moment of publishing, a debut trailer of the content has not been divulged.