GTA Online Update Offers Cayo Perico Heist Bonuses, New Vehicle

Rockstar Games dropped another weekly update for GTA Online on Thursday to entice players to try out the Cayo Perico Heist if they haven’t already. Even if you have completed the heist a couple times by now since it first began, now’s the time to take another run or two since the heist itself is dishing out 50% more rewards with no setup costs for the week to take away from your profits. The same update also added a new vehicle for players to check out once they’ve taken all that they can from the heist.

As is the case with most of the weekly updates, the main attraction for this one is the incentive for playing certain modes. In this case, that means checking out the Cayo Perico heist to get the most out of the week, but if you get bored of that, you can still earn triple the GTA$ and RP through the Issi Classic Races.

Get a 50% bonus payout on The Cayo Perico Heist Finale this week, plus all setup costs are waived. And if you haven’t taken on the latest GTA Online Heist yet, get started with 25% off the Kosatka Submarine, which doubles as your Heist planning HQ.https://t.co/0kv2jpLdfh pic.twitter.com/LPARF5XcVD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2021

“If you’re looking to earn your kicks on the sands of Cayo Perico, all Cayo Perico Heist setup costs are waived this week, and you’ll earn an extra 50% GTA$ and RP top of your Finale take — whether you’re playing solo or with a crew,” Rockstar Games said. “And if you haven’t taken on the latest Heist yet, get started with 25% off the Kosatka Submarine, which doubles as your Heist planning HQ.”

Once you’ve secured your profits from either the Cayo Perico Heist or the Issi Classic Races, you can browse through the Warstock Cache & Carry retailer to pick up a new vehicle called “The Mammoth Squaddie.”

“Long gone are the days of playing army men with other kids. Now you play army men with grown-ups,” Rockstar said about the new vehicle included in the update. “And what's more grown-up than giving each other a high and tight before piling into an armored truck, stripping to the waist, and making revving noises? It's just like the old days, but your mom's not there to make you snacks.”

As for the discounts, Rockstar’s offering a pretty minimal amount of savings this time, but they’re still worth looking at if you’ve got some money left over. Those discounts can be found listed below:

GTA Online Discounts

Kosatka Submarine and Upgrades – 25% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 30% off

Pegassi Toreador – 25% off

Weeny Issi Classic – 40% off

Överflöd Entity XXR – 30% off

GTA Online’s latest update is now available across all platforms.