GTA Online Getting New Gear, Client Jobs Tomorrow

While Rockstar Games is still recovering from the mega-hype behind last week’s Red Dead Redemption 2 reveal, it hasn’t slowed down when it comes to offering cool stuff in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Starting tomorrow, the company will introduce more Client Jobs to the online world, along with a couple pieces of cool gear that fans won’t want to miss out on.

Perhaps the most notable new addition is the Benefactor Terrorbyte. It serves as a “mobile command unit fully equipped with gun turrets, the ability to take down targets simultaneously with the Multi-lock missile battery, drone stations and a touch-screen enabled app that can manage multiple illicit businesses, as well as access new Client Jobs for hacker contact, Paige Harris. The Terrorbyte also comes with a scanner that can provide hidden details on persons of interest and can be stored and upgraded in the garage level of a Nightclub Warehouse,” according to the company’s press release.

Also coming is the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, which is an improved model of the previously introduced Oppressor hyperbike, “complete with a rocket boost-capable jet engine for rapid travel between multiple illicit businesses. Upgrades are also available within the Benefactor Terrorbyte’s special workshop, as is a special storage space for quick deployment.”

You can pick up both at the Warstock Cache and Carry, and get some more details about both below. For instance, here’s a little more info on the Nerve Center that the Terrorbyte works with:

“The Nerve Center’s touchscreen computer contains Paige’s custom app, allowing you to hack your illicit businesses and launch new Client Jobs.

Everything you possibly need to take down any score. Tap into the powerful Nerve Center of the Terrorbyte to command turret and drone stations, lock onto multiple targets and eliminate them simultaneously with the Multi-lock missile battery, customize the Mk II Oppressor and modify your arsenal at the Mk II Weapon Workshop, and launch new Client Jobs from the touchscreen computer. The Drone Station provides a flying drone unit that can shock anyone who steps out of line with its stun gun. The Specialized Vehicle Workshop is built to house and customize your new Oppressor Mk II, which is invaluable for rapid escapes and chases while handling operations from the road.”

On top of that, you can hack your businesses. “While your Nightclub rakes in legitimate cash and your technicians toil away accruing contraband for your Nightclub Warehouse, Paige’s app can network into all your already owned businesses, allowing you to launch Steal and Resupply runs from anywhere. Keep your Gunrunning Supplies, Air-Freight Cargo, Special Cargo, Vehicle Cargo and Biker Supplies fully stocked and running like a well-oiled machine,” the company notes.

And then, finally, there’s that badass hoverbike. “The Oppressor Mk II poses a lot of questions. Is it a motorbike? Yes. Does it have wheels? No. Is that a jet engine underneath it? Yes. Does that mean what you think it means? Oh yes. How is this possible? Well, when the world’s sleekest hyperbike and most brutal jet fighter love each other very much…”

So hop into GTA Online tomorrow and enjoy these new goodies!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.