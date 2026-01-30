LEGO’s New Winnie the Pooh Sets Are Full of Hunny, Heart, and Hidden Surprises—Preorder Now

LEGO sets come and go, but sometimes the House of Mouse gets special treatment that makes collectors’ wallets open faster than a Pooh Bear reaches for hunny.

The brick-building masters have just unveiled two new Winnie the Pooh sets for Disney fans, one premium display piece for serious collectors, and one more affordable set more catered to kiddos. Both are headed our way in March 2026, and Amazon pre-orders are already live, which means you’ll want to act fast if you’re hoping to secure these before they inevitably sell out.

Two Winnie the Pooh Sets, Two Very Different Audiences

LEGO knows exactly what they’re doing with this dual release strategy. The grown-up collectors get their fancy display model while families can still celebrate the 100 Acre Wood affordably.

The premium LEGO Disney Winnie the Pooh set (43300) clocks in at 1,399 pieces with a $149.99 price tag, while LEGO Disney Piglet’s Birthday Fun (43305) comes in at a much friendlier 544 pieces and $39.99.

LEGO Disney Winnie the Pooh (Set 43300) – Adult Collector Display

The heavyweight champion of this release is clearly the 18+ collector set that transforms our favorite honey-obsessed bear into a substantial brick-built masterpiece. The 1,399-piece build features a fully articulated Pooh that would make Christopher Robin do a double take. But the real Disney magic happens with the iconic “Hunny” pot that opens up to reveal meticulously detailed interior rooms from Pooh’s home where he can “up, down, touch the ground” to his heart’s delight.

For added nostalgia points, the set includes both a Winnie the Pooh minifigure and an Eeyore figure looking appropriately melancholy. At $149.99, this isn’t an impulse buy, but it’s certainly worthy of being displayed on your bookshelf or office desk as a not-so-subtle reminder that you’re an adult with sophisticated taste… who still loves cartoon bears. (And there’s nothing wrong with that!)

LEGO Disney Piglet’s Birthday Fun (Set 43305) – Playful and Affordable

If spending $150 on plastic bricks makes your bank account say “Oh, bother,” the Piglet’s Birthday Fun set offers a much more accessible entry point at $39.99. This 544-piece build (designed for ages 9+) gives you a posable Piglet character that’s both adorable and playable. Like the hunny pot, the birthday cake build opens up to reveal a miniature version of Pooh’s house and a slice of the Hundred Acre Wood.

The included Piglet minifigure is the icing on the cake (get it?), giving younger builders a chance to play while still offering enough detail to satisfy the display requirements of collectors.

All Stuff n’ (No) Fluff

Both sets will officially hit shelves on March 1, 2026, but Amazon pre-orders are already open, complete with their price guarantee that means you’ll pay the lowest price offered between now and release day.

These Winnie the Pooh sets continue LEGO’s long-standing love affair with Disney nostalgia, targeting both hardcore collectors and families who share their Disney obsessions across generations. From displaying the premium set in your carefully curated LEGO room or building the Piglet set with your kids (while The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh plays in the background), there’s an entry point for every fan and budget.