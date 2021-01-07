GTA Online Update Adds a New Vehicle and Plenty of Bonuses

✖

Grand Theft Auto Online’s latest weekly update has added a new vehicle to the game with the release of the BF Weevil along with a ton of other bonuses for players to take advantage of. You can get triple the amount of rewards you’d typically acquire by participating in select game modes and can then spend your money on some discounted purchases like planes, helicopters, and more. On top of all that, players can get some free items this week just for logging into the game.

The star of the weekly update, the BF Weevil, can be seen below for those who may want to add it to their collections. It closely resembles the iconic Volkswagen Beetle vehicle and can be yours if you pay a visit to Southern San Andreas Super Autos and pick one up.

Once a marvel of design and efficiency, the BF Weevil has become a symbol of free love, much like an aging banker shedding a suit for tie-dye and beads. Plus bonuses on Motor Wars, Smuggler Sell Missions and more this week in GTA Online: https://t.co/Rhq6gHZ7Jy pic.twitter.com/OiGBNtwypv — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 7, 2021

“The BF Weevil was once a marvel of midcentury design and economic efficiency, but like a venture capitalist shedding their two-piece suit for a set of prayer beads and tie-dye, the Weevil has since become a symbol of free love and other high-minded ideals,” Rockstar Games said about its latest vehicle. “Whether you’re using it to move your cult up into the foothills of the Tataviam Mountains or schlepping your red-eyed pals down to a party at Vespucci Beach, the Weevil can help get you there.”

To help finance your new purchase plans, you can take part in the Motor Wars mode or compete in some Air Races. Both of those are giving out triple the rewards this week, and if you need a break from those, you can get double the rewards from Smuggler Sell Missions.

Free rewards are also a routine part of the weekly updates, and this one is no different. If you play at all this week, you get the Güffy Double Logo Hat, and with a bit of extra work, you can get the Bigness Faces Sweater. All you have to do to get the latter is steal contraband from a Secondary Target during the Cayo Perico Heist finale this week.

Below you’ll find a list of all the discounts live this week to help you plan your purchases after earning so much extra money:

GTA Online Discounts in January 7th Update