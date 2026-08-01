PlayStation Plus Users Can Now Play 2025 PS5 GOTY Contender for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play a 2025 PS5 Game of the Year contender for free, though not in its entirety and not for all PS Plus subscribers. The new offer is exclusive to PS Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service, and excludes PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Essential subscribers. Meanwhile, the free download is not for the entirety of the game, but more like 25%.

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Of course, the main appeal of PS Plus Premium is the unlimited and exclusive access to its library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. There are other perks, though, including exclusive game trials. The newest trial is a two-hour trial of the 2025 release Dispatch. 2 hours is about 25% of the game, so this is an appreciable portion of the game. How long this offer is available, we do not know, as Sony does not, per usual, divulge this information. Unfortunately, it has not gone on sale to accompany this trial, so those who get hooked will need to fork over the full $29.99 for it to finish it. It’s worth every penny, though.

One of 2025’s Best Games

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Dispatch has an 89 on Metacritic, which is a great score, but just shy of an amazing score. That said, among 2025 games, it is one of the best user-reviewed games of the year. To this end, it has a 4.94 out of 5 stars after more than 53,000 user reviews. That’s a 99/100. And for what it is worth, it was ComicBook.com’s Game of the Year last year.

For those unfamiliar with the Dispatch, it was released by Adhoc Studio, a Los Angeles-based team that debuted with the release. And it was a great debut for the team founded by ex-Telltale Games staff, with some Ubisoft and Night School Studio alumni mixed in. In particular, the studio is helmed by the former writer and director of The Wolf Among Us and Tales from the Borderlands.

As for the game itself, it is an adventure game with some management gameplay mixed in where you make decisions throughout the story that shape and influence the story, leading to one of various endings. In it, you play as Robert Robertson, formerly known as Mecha Man, who, after having his advanced suit destroyed by his nemesis, finds himself working for a superhero dispatch center, not as a superhero, but as a dispatcher, and a dispatcher of a group of ex-villains being rehabilitated. While juggling this, players will need to navigate office relationships and romances, all whilst plotting revenge.

Those who prioritize story and writing will love Dispatch. Those who put everything in the backseat to gameplay will find not a ton here. That said, for the former, they will be hard-pressed to find much better writing this generation than Dispatch.