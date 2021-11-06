GTA Remastered Trilogy Pre-Loading Now Available

Prior to its launch next week, Rockstar Games has revealed that the new remastered collection Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to pre-load across a number of platforms. While this feature isn’t available for every platform that the GTA Remastered Trilogy will be coming to, Rockstar has tried to sweeten the deal a bit more for those who will have to wait longer to download the title.

Starting now, those who may have already purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition digitally via the Microsoft Store of Nintendo eShop can begin to download the game. Specifically, this means that Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch owners can add the game to their own platforms and prepare for it to unlock in a little under a week. Additionally, the same is true for those on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation, as the PlayStation Store has now made Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition available for pre-load as of this morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1456626624670093312

For those on PC, unfortunately, Rockstar has revealed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition won’t be available for download until it officially drops next week. While this is surely a bummer, Rockstar has given those who do pre-purchase the game on PC a $10 voucher for the Rockstar Games Launcher that can be used on another title. This discount will only last until January 16 of next year, though, so you’ll have to use it within a set period of time.

If you didn’t already have the release date for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, it will be coming to all of the aforementioned platforms next Thursday, November 11. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the coming days as we should have a review to share on the collection with you in due time.

Are you planning to pick up Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition within the coming week? And if so, what platform are you picking it up for? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.