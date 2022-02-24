GTA Trilogy Announces First Patch of 2022

Rockstar Games has announced that a new patch will be coming soon for the recently released remaster collection of the GTA Trilogy. Since launching in late 2021, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been a rough experience for a number of players. Across all three titles in the bundle — Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas — various bugs and other issues were found in great numbers. Fortunately, Rockstar has continued to provide new fixes for these problems, with the latest update now coming in the next few days.

On social media this afternoon, Rockstar revealed that a new patch for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming about at some point next week. The studio specified that this patch will be rolling out all at once for every platform, meaning that it won’t be a staggered release like other updates have been in the past. “New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support,” Rockstar said, subtly alluding to the problems that have plagued the collection.

New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 24, 2022

Obviously, we still don’t know a whole lot about what this update will entail for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition which means we’re left in the dark for the time being. However, it’s safe to assume that this update will be coming with a number of bug fixes and performance tweaks. Whether or not it drastically improves the experience of each title in this collection remains to be seen, but it’s good to know that Rockstar isn’t done updating this bundle by any means.

If you haven't picked up Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for yourself yet, the game is currently available via PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.