You Can Now Play As Thanos in GTA V

Last week we reported on Infinity War’s Thanos coming to GTA V. Fast-forward to today, and the supervillain is now available to download.

Created by well-known GTA V modder JulioNIB — whose previous GTA V mod work includes Ghost Rider, Hulk, Iron Man, and more — the new mod allows players to travel around Los Santos as Thanos, unleashing a sea chaos wherever they go.

With the mod, players will be able to do the following as the supervillain:

Power shoot with the Power stone.

Create a portal with the Space stone.

Turn things into stone, animals, or water via the Reality Stone.

Chuck meteors at anything your heart desires with the Space and Power stone.

Grab and throw people and objects with super strength.

Ground smash with the Power stone.

Create black holes with the Space stone.

Slow down time with the Time stone.

Steal people’s souls with the Soul stone.

Kill half of the population with a snap of your fingers.

Jump as high as some of the game’s tallest skyscrapers.

You can download the mod (which is free) and find its installation guide here.

Now, if someone can make a mod styled after Fight Night Champion featuring Trevor and Thanos duking it out, you’ll make me the happiest person to ever exist.

Grand Theft Auto V is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. Despite the fact the game released all the way back in 2013 –five years ago — it remains one of the most popular titles in the world. Further, it boasts one of the largest and most passionate modding communities, which is constantly pumping out mods of this nature and quality.

In addition to regular content and patches, the constant stream of mods has extended GTA V’s shelf-life well beyond its original package. In fact, you could probably play it everyday for at least another five years and find new content to lose hours to.

In other recent and related news, GTA V is closing in on 100 million lifetime sales. At the moment, it is the fourth best-selling game of all time behind only Minecraft, Wii Sports, and Tetris; however, the latter two don’t quite count since one was bundled with hardware and the other has been re-released five billion teams over decades.

And you know what all three of those games don’t have? Thanos.