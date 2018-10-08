‘Guacamelee!’ Games Coming To Nintendo Switch With First One Available Today

Before we saw the likes of Dead Cells and Hollow Knight hit the market, Drinkbox Studios’ Guacamelee! set the standard for Metroidvania style games in indies, with its excellent tribute to Mexican heritage, along with wonderful gameplay, fun storyline and strong co-op support. It’s been a hit on other platforms, but some Nintendo Switch owners were wondering when they would get a turn with the franchise.

How about now? Drinkbox Studios has announced that it has released Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition digitally for Nintendo Switch, available in the eShop for $13.49 — 10 percent off its usual price of $14.99 for a limited time.

And there’s more where that came from. The sequel, Guacamelee! 2, came out earlier this year for PlayStation 4 and was a huge hit; and it’ll be coming to the Nintendo Switch as well, due for release this December. No word on price yet, but it’ll likely be around the same point, between $14.99 and $19.99.

“The STCE version of the classic indie 2D brawler/platformer includes all the additional content that was released for the original Guacamelee! PLUS additional levels, bosses and powers. Guacamelee! STCE is basically the Iron Man of the Mexiverse — and by that we mean it’s the first of the series, and also very good,” the team noted in its press release.

“After coming out on Steam and PlayStation 4 this past August, Guacamelee! 2 will be making its way to Nintendo Switch this December. A special discount is being set up, to give owners of the Switch version of Guacamelee! STCE a 30% discount on the purchase of the sequel when it launches.

“Get your Joy-Cons out of that Switch and play the game with up to 3 friends or strangers (we definitely recommend friends).”

When I reviewed the game on PS4 earlier this year, I said, “Drinkbox’s Guacamelee! 2 serves as an ideal sequel, not really changing what made the first game work so well, but adding just enough to make it worth its weight in Mexican gold. The gameplay is divine and still feels rock solid; the presentation is colorful and filled with passion and personality; and the level of challenge is just about right, save for certain areas. Having some amigos join in for co-op fun can’t be beat either; and there’s a lot of game here, especially with a higher difficulty setting.”

You can check out Guacamelee! for other consoles as well, and Guacamelee! 2 on Steam and PlayStation 4. Or you can take the Switch route and have fun with friends locally. Totally your call, amigo!