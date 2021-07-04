Guild Wars 2 Expansion Delayed

✖

Guild Wars 2 developer ArenaNet has announced that the game's End of Dragons expansion has been pushed back from its intended release date at the end of 2021. The expansion will now come at the start of 2022, instead. The announcement was made in a blog post on the game's official website. While this is sure to lead to some disappointment, fans should be happy to know that a first look livestream of the expansion is currently slated to arrive on July 27th. Hopefully, that will help get fans excited about End of Dragons, and help ease some of the pain of the delay!

"As expansion development has progressed and the real-world challenges of the past year and a half have changed the way we live and work, it’s become clear that we need a little more time to deliver our creative vision for Cantha. As a result, we’re delaying the release of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons from late 2021 to early 2022," the developer wrote.

While ArenaNet does not specifically cite the coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind the delay for End of Dragons, the wording in the quote above lays things out pretty clearly. The pandemic has caused a lot of issues for the video game industry, as developers have struggled to adjust to the realities of working from home. Over the last year, a number of major games have been pushed back, and it's not hard to see why.

Notably, the blog post does not give a release date beyond the "early 2022" window, so it's impossible to say exactly when the expansion will arrive. It's always disappointing when a highly-anticipated game or expansion gets pushed back, but a lot of times the decision proves to be for the best. Crunch is a very real problem in the gaming industry, and delays help to ensure that the best possible product is released when the team is ready to do so. Hopefully, Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons will prove worth the wait when it does arrive!

Guild Wars 2 is available now on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the End of Dragons expansion? How do you feel about the delay? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!