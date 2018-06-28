H1Z1: Battle Royale Surpasses 10 Million PS4 Players

H1Z1 was the game that initially got the ball rolling for the Battle Royale genre and now that it’s on PlayStation 4, players are swarming to the console to test it out for themselves. Though currently still in beta phase, that didn’t stop people from getting their online on and now the studio is celebrating yet another huge milestone: Over 10 millions players!

The developers over at Daybreak Games couldn’t wait to share the big news and it’s more than a little impressive! The beta officially went live, open for all, on May 22nd and has continued to to do well despite more than a few technical difficulties. They’re also giving a little somethin’ somethin’ back to players that participated, including a new revive mechanic and the Airstrike Signal weapon!

The beta is exciting and so far has been met with mostly positive reviews of the play experience. In their original announcement letter, the team even shared some of the features they added from the first wave of testing:

Revive – Currently, Duos and Fives matches have no revive mechanic for picking your teammates back up once they’ve been hurt, which can be a bit punishing for new players. We’re working on bringing a console-specific version of the PC revive mechanic to the PS4.

– Currently, Duos and Fives matches have no revive mechanic for picking your teammates back up once they’ve been hurt, which can be a bit punishing for new players. We’re working on bringing a console-specific version of the PC revive mechanic to the PS4. Aim acceleration – Currently when you move your joystick, the speed at which your character moves and responds is a linear acceleration, which led to some feedback that movement and aiming don’t feel very responsive (this caused some players to crank their sensitivity all the way up). We’re working to implement a non-linear (curve) solution now, similar to other shooter games, to give you that more responsive feeling.

– Currently when you move your joystick, the speed at which your character moves and responds is a linear acceleration, which led to some feedback that movement and aiming don’t feel very responsive (this caused some players to crank their sensitivity all the way up). We’re working to implement a non-linear (curve) solution now, similar to other shooter games, to give you that more responsive feeling. Grenade throwing and responsiveness – Thanks to players who shared their feedback on bugs during Closed Beta testing, we’ve worked to resolve many of the “sticking” issues with grenades. We’re not done yet though, and we will be continuing to improve this system during Open Beta.

– Thanks to players who shared their feedback on bugs during Closed Beta testing, we’ve worked to resolve many of the “sticking” issues with grenades. We’re not done yet though, and we will be continuing to improve this system during Open Beta. Frame rate improvements – This is an important one, and we pushed an update during Closed Beta to help address issues seen particularly in team modes. We are continuing to work on even further optimization to bring you a better experience on both the PS4 and PS4 Pro, which is why we’re currently stress-testing Solos and Fives and opening Duos later this week with additional improvements.

– This is an important one, and we pushed an update during Closed Beta to help address issues seen particularly in team modes. We are continuing to work on even further optimization to bring you a better experience on both the PS4 and PS4 Pro, which is why we’re currently stress-testing Solos and Fives and opening Duos later this week with additional improvements. Swap weapon slot – We’re working to provide a way for players to swap a weapon into their preferred slot location – for example, when you pick up a shotgun and it defaults to your left slot, we want to allow you to be able to move it into your bottom slot. Keep in mind that this will still require you to have the slot unlocked/open in order to move a weapon there (you’ll need to have looted the correct backpack already in order to access those slots).

– We’re working to provide a way for players to swap a weapon into their preferred slot location – for example, when you pick up a shotgun and it defaults to your left slot, we want to allow you to be able to move it into your bottom slot. Keep in mind that this will still require you to have the slot unlocked/open in order to move a weapon there (you’ll need to have looted the correct backpack already in order to access those slots). Multiple controller layouts – We’re working to support several different preset controller layouts so you can pick which one fits your playstyle best!

– We’re working to support several different preset controller layouts so you can pick which one fits your playstyle best! EMP Grenade – Too many players left in cars? Not if the EMP Grenade has anything to say about it…once implemented, this new throwable will shut down cars within its radius for a short time.

– Too many players left in cars? Not if the EMP Grenade has anything to say about it…once implemented, this new throwable will shut down cars within its radius for a short time. Air Strike Grenade – Dropping this throwable will call in an air strike at its location for maximum destruction – don’t stand near the flare!

The beta is now live for PlayStation 4 players, as well as the game itself being available on PC via Steam.