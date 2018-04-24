H1Z1 Comes to PS4 Next Month, Closed Beta Sign-Ups Live

H1Z1 is coming to PlayStation 4, with tons of tweaks and optimizations made specifically for console players, and you get to check it out when the open beta launches on May 22! Players can now pre-order a special bundle that comes with unique cosmetic items for $29.99 (PS Plus subscribers get a special discount). Daybreak Games made the announcement this morning, and yours truly got to see the game in action, running on a PS4, as part of a special preview last week.

“H1Z1 on PS4 is true battle royale mayhem. We have reimagined the game for PlayStation 4 and have designed it to accentuate the essentials of battle royale that make the genre so exciting to watch and play,” said H1Z1 Producer Terrence Yee. “We have added key gameplay differentiators to keep the game frantic and fun — an action shooter’s dream of fast-paced battle royale.”

In short, this is the same H1Z1 battle royale madness that you know and love, but things have been streamlined considerably to cater to a home console experience. Most notably, gas pacing has been changed to speed up the speed of play, and airdrops have been revamped to occur with a frequency that will encourage players to keep moving, and engaging in firefights. Whereas matches can last around 22-25 minutes on PC, console players can expect matches to last somewhere between 15-18 minutes.

“With the new weapon progression mechanics,” the press release reads, “players only have access to loot six level-one weapons at the start of the match and must strategically decide which airdrops to pursue if they want better level weapons and gear. Mass airdrops are released throughout the map, through which players may pick up familiar weapons like the AK and AR, as well as the new KH43, Marauder, Combat Shotgun, CNQ-09, Scout Rifle and MK46. Airdrops serve as the primary way to secure higher powered armor, which have been retooled to provide players with a health bonus.”

These airdrops will be dropping everywhere, but special crates containing level two and level three weapons will be hidden across the map as well. You may have noticed a few new weapons mentioned in the quote above, and Daybreak confirmed during out preview that six new weapons have been added to the game in preparation for the PS4 launch.

If you want to get into the action sooner rather than later, sing-ups for the closed beta this month are now live. You can sign-up to participate right here.