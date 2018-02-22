New Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms Gameplay Trailer Debuts with Character Details

Idea Factory International has released the first gameplay trailer for its PS Vita port of Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms. The game continues from where the story left off in Kyoto Winds. The trailer covers major moments and visuals featuring the entire cast, including the twelve “bachelors” available for players to romance.

Hakuoki takes the story of the Shinsengumi, a real-life military faction from Japan, and adds supernatural elements to create an otome-style dating sim based in historical fantasy. The game’s protagonist, Chizuru Yukimura, enters the world of the Shinsengumi when her father goes missing after having left home to assist them. She takes on the role of Page to Toshizo Hijikata, and builds relationships with different members depending on the player’s actions. But of course, the game’s villains do exist, so along with attempting to romance the members of the Shinsengumi, the player must also save themselves from certain death (or end up with the demons themselves). Edo Blossoms serves as the sequel to Kyoto Winds, and concludes Chizuru’s story.

Along with the trailer, Idea Factory released two new character descriptions, this time for Heisuke Toudou and Susumu Yamazaki.

Heisuke Toudou As the youngest member of the Shinsengumi, Heisuke Toudou is an idealistic yet capable Captain. Although the once-dominant police force of the Shinsengumi is now in decline, Toudou is compelled to carry on its legacy. Throughout Edo Blossoms, Toudou struggles to cope with the changes within Shinsengumi and the rise of Imperial Nationalism in Edo. Eventually, he moves beyond his naivety to reconcile his place in the world and his love for Chizuru. Susumu Yamazaki Susumu Yamazaki, a shy and skillful ninja, is well versed as a medic. He works as a member of the Watch and works as the Shinsengumi’s primary medic when not serving the Watch. As Hijikata’s Page, Chizuru is not allowed to leave the house on her own, so Yamazaki is often seen with her heading to the market to grab groceries and medical supplies for the Shinsengumi. His knowledge of medicine helps strengthen his bond with Chizuru.

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms is set for release on the PlayStation Vita on March 13th.