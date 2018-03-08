New Halo Comic Series Announced, First Details Here

A new comic miniseries is on the way for Halo fans that will once again feature Master Chief and some of the shenanigans he got up to during the Covenant War! Thanks to our pals over at Halo Wapoint, we’ve got our first look at what’s next for the iconic shooter. At least, what’s next in comic book form.

According to Waypoint, “Halo: Collateral Damage follows the Master Chief and Blue Team as they are deployed by the UNSC to an unstable colony world. Their mission: to terminate the Covenant’s efforts to uncover something ancient and powerful beneath the planet’s surface. However, as the mission takes a turn for the unexpected, the Spartan-II strike team realizes that the stakes of their mission are higher than they imagined, and they’ll have to rely on each other and a small group of human rebels to survive.”

Alex Irvine once again returns to the world of Halo as the series writer alongside Dave Crosland taking point as the artist and colorist Leonard O’Grady working closely with him. Simon Bowland will also be the letterer for the new project, with stunning cover art by Zak Hartong.

The series will be a three parter with the first issue dropping on June 6th this year. It will be available in local comic shops as well as online, so make sure not to miss out on the upcoming series while we wait for what’s next in the world of Halo!

Interested in seeing Irvine’s other work in the Halo comic-verse? Check out more about Halo: Rise of Atriox below:

Atriox and his Banished forces are seemingly interrupted while assaulting a UNSC forward base by a Covenant warship led by the Shipmaster Let ‘Volir. With the Banished forces pushed back, Let ‘Volir is able to capture Atriox.

But before the Shipmaster can claim victory, Atriox presents him with an offer and reveals that he has other plans for ‘Volir, his ship, and its crew.

CREATORS

Writer: Alex Irvine

Artist: Hayden Sherman

Colorist: Jeremy Colwell

Cover Artist: Aleksi Briclot

The Halo: Rise of Atriox series is available now!