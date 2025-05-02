10 Games That Take 100+ Hours To Beat

Sometimes, lengthy games are where it’s at. Giant RPGs like Baldur’s Gate give you an infinite number of choices, and you can build the narrative as you see fit. That takes hundreds of hours and completely engulfs your life in the process. But when you reflect on the time you spent, you savour the feeling.

Lengthy games are full of content and keep you hooked for months. Of course, speedrunners can put that number to shame by exploiting bugs and glitches. But we aren’t focusing on that. We’re talking about games that take 100 hours or more to beat if you complete the main story with a bit of side content. There are a bunch of them in the world, but in this article, you’ll find the best of the best.

Persona 5 Royal

Image: Atlus

Playtime: 100-130 hours

There aren’t many studios that can make JRPGs as big as Atlus does. In truth, all five mainline Persona games can take close to 100 hours to beat, but since Persona 5 is newer and has more features, it’s an easier recommendation. Persona 5’s stylish anime-inspired visuals are gorgeous. The crisp character designs and the flashy animations add even more to its artistic brilliance.

The cherry on top is the wholesome narrative. The protagonist, Joker, and his team are always fighting against evildoers. They transport into another realm called the Metaverse, where they summon their ego manifestations and use them to battle against villains of the same nature. Realistically, Persona 5 Royal takes around 101 hours to beat in an average playthrough. However, for completionists totally in love, there’s enough content for an additional 30 hours.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Playtime: 100-140 hours

If you were to solely focus on the main story, you’d beat The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in about 30 hours. But that’s not how Elder Scrolls games work. One questline leads you into ten more by its end. You might set off on gathering info about the Oblivion Gate, next thing you know, you’re committing heists for the Thieves Guild.

Oblivion’s side content is made just as well as its main story. Each quest sends you on a unique journey to different parts of the map and rewards you in different ways, too. The quests are lengthy, but you won’t feel like they are repetitive. The multiple ways to play, like sneaking and spells, all culminate in an unforgettable trek across Tamriel. With The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered having launched recently, it’s the perfect time to experience this masterpiece in all of its graphically enhanced glory.

Satisfactory

Image: Coffee Stain Publishing

Playtime: 102-210 hours

Satisfactory is one of those addictive city-builder type games, but instead of cities, you’re building complex factories. It’s 3D instead of top-down, which puts a refreshing twist on the genre. Managing resources and crafting machines will be your bread and butter in Satisfactory.

Satisfactory’s satisfying loop of unlocking new tools and building devices across new biomes keeps you hooked. It might sound tedious, but the endless fascinating gizmos are too intriguing. And once you get lonely, you can even hop into online co-op, letting friends help you with your factory.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

Playtime: 100-200 hours

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the closest it gets to never-ending single-player games. The RPG features turn-based combat and takes place across several regions in a humongous map. But that’s not what makes Baldur’s Gate 3 special. Baldur’s Gate 3 features a whopping 1,365,000 words of dialogue and approximately 170 hours of cutscenes per developer Larian.

There are endless choices with the narrative. You can join factions, branch out the story through your decisions, and engage in lengthy boss battles. There is also much freedom in the game design. So much so that you can even kill almost the entirety of NPCs in a playthrough. Add in other mechanics like online co-op and several hours-long dungeons, you get an RPG that’s not 100+ but 200+ hours long if you want to see every nook and cranny.

Elden Ring

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Playtime: 90-120 hours

With its stunning 207 boss fights, Elden Ring is clearly not a game to take lightly. It’s a Soulslike, so you know these bosses are ruthless. Some of them are broken to the point they’ll take three or four hours to beat, each. The boss fights aside, there are plenty of hostile and powerful NPCs roaming freely, too. They’ll be tricky to get past and will gobble up a big chunk of your time.

But grueling bosses aren’t everything Elden Ring has to offer. The Lands Between is divided into several breathtaking regions. They are as vast as they are rich with content and quests. Elden Ring’s PvP mode, online dungeon co-op, and ability to raid another player’s world only keep adding to that playtime. Before you know it, you’ll have spent 100+ hours in the game. But then again, there’s just too much to do in the way of becoming the Elden Lord.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image: CD Projekt Red

Playtime: 60-170 hours

The Witcher 3’s world is one of magic and mystery. You’ll be on the trail of a mythical creature, and you’ll land in the den of another. The medieval setting serves as the perfect backdrop for a witch hunter fighting the forces of evil. Geralt’s top-tier acting and overpowered aura quickly get you invested in the story. After that, it’s all a wild adventure.

Once you beat the main story, there are two massive DLC expansions you can dive right into. They’ll make you feel as if things are just getting started. The combat gets better over time, but the meticulous quest design is what will make you stick around. You’ll run into random world events and action-packed fights at every corner. The Witcher 3 is filled with surprises, and even after 100 hours played, you won’t want to quit.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

Playtime: 70-200 hours

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is best described as a sandbox without limits. There are three maps across which it takes place: the ground level of Hyrule, the Sky Islands, and the underground Depths. Each level has a unique set of enemies and hazards, but they also have their own hidden rewards.

But inarguably, the best mechanic in Tears of the Kingdom has to be its Fuse ability. You can fuse a vast array of materials together to make anything. For example, fusing mushrooms with a shield makes the epic Mushroom Shield. But Fuse isn’t just limited to weapons. Some players have made monster trucks, jets, and hover bikes. Any sort of weird contraption you can come up with, you can make. Tears of the Kingdom is a full-fledged AAA game. Whether it’s an engaging storyline you are looking for or just freedom to create, you’ll find lots of both in Tears of the Kingdom.

Minecraft

Image: Mojang Studios

Playtime: 130-400 hours

With more than 350 million copies sold, Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time. But what is Minecraft? If by chance you don’t know, it’s an unbelievably massive sandbox where you can build absolutely anything with blocks. Some of the most mind-blowing community creations include the entire world of Game of Thrones, the map of Bloodborne, and the Bat Cave, all recreated inside Minecraft.

Minecraft is the pinnacle of the sandbox genre. From the moment you open your eyes, you’ll explore, mine for resources, and then build structures. The flat, blocky, pixelated visuals don’t look like much at first, but over time, they will grow on you. There is also no actual end to Minecraft. No quest markers or anything of the sort exist. You’re left to figure the world out for yourself. You can beat the optional boss and see the credits within twenty hours, or just have fun and spend two hundred hours building the wildest things.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Image: Warhorse Studios

Playtime: 80-120 hours

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a crossbow’s reloading speed takes as long as it does in real life. Want to craft a potion? Then you have to manually find the ingredients, grind them all together, then heat them in the pot before pouring them into the bottle. Both the enemies and you die in only a few hits. If you steal from an NPC’s house, minutes later, they can guess what’s been stolen. They put two and two together quickly, so next thing you know, you’re being chased by a dozen guards.

It’s just insane how realistic Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is. There are no shortcuts, so every little thing takes you an hour to accomplish. But the comical dialogue, constant sarcasm, and jolly behaviour of the characters never let you realize that. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is one of those games that is overwhelming at first. However, once you learn how the game works and start chipping away at it, you’ll start savouring each second.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image: Rockstar Games

Playtime: 83-180 hours

Rockstar releases a game once or twice a decade, but when they do, it’s revolutionary. Despite the 2018 release date, Red Dead Redemption 2 puts most games of today to shame. Its narrative is emotional and complex. You’ll feel connected to the characters once you finish the main story around the 70-hour mark. Then there are a million different side stories that are equally as impressive.

Red Dead Redemption 2 renders cutscenes in real-time, making everything lifelike. NPCs are creatively designed and have their own routine. They feel almost as if they were real people. The graphics are stunning and make Arthur Morgan’s Wild West journey memorable. One moment you’re fighting off bandits, the next you’re gunslinging on top of a train committing a heist. Red Dead Redemption 2 is massive and, because of its expert craftsmanship, you’ll enjoy the 100+ hours ride from start to finish.