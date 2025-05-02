New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for May 2nd

For those who caught Marvel Studios Thunderbolts*, we’ve got the latest features, news, and interviews tackling the newest MCU project on ComicBook. While scrolling on your device to purchase tickets, tackle the new puzzles on The New York Times app. Whether you play Connections or Strands is up to you, but if you’re here, it means you’ve chosen the one and only Wordle game. Yesterday’s puzzle was slightly challenging, and for today, May 2nd, the NYT Wordle answers will be the same difficulty level. Those ready to plunge into the tips, hints, and today’s solution for Wordle #1,413, let’s go straight into it.

If you’ve been playing The New York Times puzzles since 2021, you’ve seen many words pass through your screen. Wordle has had over a thousand five-letter words as the final answer, with a minority being repetitive. For newcomers, this puzzle game lets players have up to six opportunities to solve a five-letter word. Every guess made provides colorful feedback through gray, yellow, and green blocks. These indicate which letters are in the final word and whether the placement is correct.

My starter word for today is "month" since May has already given audiences more than they asked. This guess has two yellow blocks.

“Month” is a great guess word for Wordle #1,413.

The word “month” has two yellow blocks with O and H, which is a good start. In cases where we don’t know where these letters belong in the final word, try to find words that have O and H next to each other. This makes it easier to consolidate which five-letter guesses to answer with. Those looking for a hint, the word means “belonging to whom.” Today’s Wordle answer can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for May 2nd is “Whose.” A pronoun is a rare encounter in this game, so it’s a nice challenge. As we approach the weekend, please come tomorrow for another puzzle piece for Wordle #1,414. Support one another, players.