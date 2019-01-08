‘Halo’ Creative Director Pleased With ‘Infinite’ Multiplayer Development Progress

It’s been a good while since we’ve heard anything new on the Halo: Infinite front, as 343 Studios has been hard at work on the highly anticipated sequel since its announcement during last year’s E3 showcase. But creative director Frank O’Connor opened up a little bit on Twitter recently, talking about how well the game’s multiplayer component is coming along.

Though he didn’t provide details on what it will provide just yet, O’Connor explain how hard the team was working to make it flow just right. “Everything is connected, and top tier players are stacked on a pyramid of different styles and preferences,” he explained. “Options help, but the core game loop must also be good, and that will be true no matter what changes are made to the next game, and should be at least fairly considered when having conversations, as should campaign content and player options/choices.”

He continued with another post. “And this is your annual reminder that I have subjective likes, dislikes, habits and patterns that are not only nothing to do with how we’re building the next game – some of them are object lessons to our designers about what not to do, lol. I never discuss detailed WIP.”

Past that, he added, “I’m extremely happy about how Infinite MP plays right now, but it will keep changing & things I like now will change and things I don’t get will improve – but I like every flavor of Halo so far, so in that regard I’m a filthy casual. What I can do tho is listen to this community.”

As far as when we’ll see Halo: Infinite‘s multiplayer in action, it’s anyone’s guess. The publisher probably has big plans for this year’s E3 showcase, especially since Sony has bowed out to do their own thing reportedly later in the year. But it’s unknown to what extent we’ll see more of Infinite, or when we’ll get a potential release date for it. But one thing’s for sure- for Halo fans, it’s sure to be worth the wait.

Halo: Infinite doesn’t have a release date, but it will reportedly release for Xbox One and Xbox One X.

