Halo Infinite Confirms Unexpected Gameplay Feature

✖

343 Industries has confirmed an unexpected gameplay feature that fans looking forward to the upcoming Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game have been getting excited about over on Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere. More specifically, 343 Industries has confirmed that at release Halo Infinite will have an adjustable FOV slider on not just PC, but console as well. As console players will know, an adjustable FOV slider is a popular feature that they often miss out on as it's often a PC-only feature, which is why the feature being available no matter the platform is noteworthy.

For now, it remains to be seen how robust this FOV slider will be, but it sounds like it will be a pretty standard implementation of the gameplay customization feature. Whatever the case, the option is better than no option, which was the case with Halo 5. This wasn't an issue for many players, but for some, it certainly was.

In recent times, much of the chatter about a FOV slider has stemmed around Warzone, which continues to skimp out on the feature, despite it being in the most recent release in the series, Black Ops Cold War.

Halo just wrapped up their technical showcase for Infinite. It WILL have an adjustable FOV setting. W @Halo pic.twitter.com/F80RLqUb3m — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) July 28, 2021

An adjustable FOV slider isn't the only fan-favorite feature Halo Infinite recently confirmed. Not long before this, 343 Industries confirmed the game will have an Apex Legends-like pinging system. However, it's also missing plenty of fan-favorite features as well, including features players of the series have grown accustomed to with previous installments.

Halo Infinite is set to release sometime this holiday season. When exactly during the holiday season, remains to be seen, but when it does it will be available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

For more coverage on the upcoming sci-fi first-person shooter from 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, all of the latest leaks, and even all of the latest speculation -- click here.