Halo Infinite Beta Release Window Potentially Revealed

✖

One of the biggest questions that continues to surround Halo Infinite at this point in time involves the release of the game's first beta phase. These preview sessions, which 343 Industries refers to as flights, have greatly been detailed by the studio in recent days, but a specific launch date has yet to be given. Fortunately, 343 has provided a bit more context to this release strategy and has now informed fans that the first Halo Infinite preview could be happening within the next few days.

As seen in a new blog post on the Halo website, 343 provided more information about its current launch strategy for the initial Halo Infinite beta. In short, the studio said that it is very close to releasing this inaugural flight and that it could take place next weekend. "The release of this blog means we’re getting very close but flighting itself is a fluid process, we need to ensure we’ve successfully cleared our final gate before we’re officially a go. That said, we’ve been given the okay to say our first Bot-focused technical preview could happen as soon as next weekend," 343 said in the post. "Prior to the flight starting, we’re planning a live stream where we’ll dive into the actual build and walk through nearly every facet of the technical preview. Stay tuned."

As a whole, this is the first well-defined window that 343 has ever brought up when it comes to the first flight for Halo Infinite. And even if this flight doesn't end up taking place this coming weekend, it's clearly going to be happening at some point in early August.

In the interim, 343 continues to stress that those who want to get in on the action with these Halo Infinite flights need to sign-up for the Halo Insider program right away. If you're still not familiar with what this program is, you can read more about it in our article right here.

Outside of the release of this first flight, we still don't know when Halo Infinite as a whole is going to arrive. For now, 343 and Xbox Game Studios have only committed to a holiday 2021 release window. The game will also be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC whenever it does drop.

Are you trying to experience this first Halo Infinite beta phase for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more about all things Halo.