Halo Infinite Development Is Being Impacted By Coronavirus

Halo Infinite’s development is being impacted by the coronavirus, like most games currently in development for not only Xbox and PC, but PS4, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms. At the moment of publishing, developer 343 Industries is working remotely, like many studios. That said, the studio has commented on the ongoing situation, noting that there’s a series of limitations now in place that previously were not a problem. However, the team is determined to overcome the situation, and do so in a responsible manner.

“This virus has been dominating the news and has worked its way into almost every aspect of our lives,” wrote the developer. “We are not immune to this global pandemic and we’re fully aware of the danger it poses to us as a individuals, as a team, and as part of the larger Seattle community.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

343 Industries continues:

“As the situation began to take a turn for the worse in our area about two weeks ago, Microsoft and 343 leadership gave our studio guidance to work from home. Seeing as safety is the most important thing during a time like this, we took the advice and have been working from home ever since. It hasn’t been a vacation though, as every team is adapting and getting creative to make sure they can do their best from outside the studio. Both 343 and Microsoft’s leadership teams have been providing constant updates with how the COVID-19 situation is progressing, how our projects are progressing, and recommendations on how best to stay safe during these unprecedented times.”

According to 343 Industries, the team is removing all obstacles in its path, and is currently tracking well. However, the studio is also “mindful” of its current limitations. Further, the team is well aware the situation very well could get worse before it gets better. That said, everyone is doing everything in order to ensure the same quality experience is still delivered.

Halo Infinite is in development for PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the game will release, but we do know it will be at the launch of the Xbox Series X. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.