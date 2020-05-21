Halo Infinite Fans Are in Love With New Xbox Series X Console Mock-Up
The problem with most Limited Edition console variants is that they tend to release late in the system's lifespan. If @XboxPope had their way, however, that would change this fall with the launch of the Xbox Series X. The designer created a mock-up of a Limited Edition of the system for Halo Infinite. The design of the console perfectly channels Master Chief, as does the accompanying controller. While the design is very much unofficial, a lot of fans are clamoring for an official release for the console. It definitely seems like the kind of thing people would purchase in droves, at launch!
Some @Halo @Xbox fan art fun for you all to enjoy, keeping you all hyped for #haloinfinite coming soon #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/7WLbZ4A7w6— POPE (@XboxPope) May 19, 2020
Would you purchase an official release of @XboxPope's Halo Infinite Limited Edition? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about @XboxPope's Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X!
Fans really want a limited edition at launch!
I got news for you right now, if @Microsoft
does not have a custom console available at launch I will be sending my
Series X to be painted professionally by the @XboxPope.
#LetsGoooooooooo
pic.twitter.com/gfxJqKTkpX
I got news for you right now, if @Microsoft does not have a custom console available at launch I will be sending my Series X to be painted professionally by the @XboxPope. #LetsGoooooooooo pic.twitter.com/gfxJqKTkpX— 💥Boom💥 (@MrboomstickXL) May 20, 2020
It really is a stunning mock-up.
I need this asap in my gaming room :-)
I need this asap in my gaming room :-)— Archimedes (@Boxenberger) May 19, 2020
Pun game is on point.
I will pay you infinite amounts of money for this... 😎 but
seriously...
I will pay you infinite amounts of money for this... 😎 but seriously...— Tony Cox (@nkysoccer13) May 19, 2020
Paging Microsoft...
@Xbox
please. I will buy that. You have my word.
@Xbox please. I will buy that. You have my word.— L. S. (@_ls_1303_) May 19, 2020
It seems like a lot of other fans would, as well!
I would pre-order this today if it were
real!
I would pre-order this today if it were real!— KridenTagg (@kridentagg) May 19, 2020
The attention to detail is fantastic.
The two tone controller toggles are just
perfect.
The two tone controller toggles are just perfect.— Mr Wolf (@Mr_Wolf_15G) May 20, 2020
The simplicity really sells it.
Simple and elegant, love it 👌
Simple and elegant, love it 👌— Weguri (@wegurimusic) May 19, 2020
It's not for everyone, though.
To simple. Come on go wild dude!
To simple. Come on go wild dude!— Frederick Ortiz (@frederick6421) May 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.