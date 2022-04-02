Halo Infinite Team Says Forge Mode “Will Be Worth the Wait”

Halo Infinite’s Season 1 recap blog from 343 Industries dropped this week to share some insights about the game’s first full season, but if you were hoping for news on the release date for Forge mode within that post, you’ll be left disappointed. Halo players didn’t get a date for when the mode will be out, but the feedback from players wherein they “Desire for Forge to arrive as soon as possible” was at least addressed. The Halo Infinite team called the Forge mode a “generational leap” and said it’ll be worth the wait whenever it actually does release.

The blog post is a lengthy one and covers a number of different topics spanning from bots to Forge to other conversations big and small and is best read through here to get the full picture. If you’re just interested in the Forge mode, however, one particular section of the blog dealt with that topic where 343 Industries addressed the desire from players to get Forge in the game ASAP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It broke our hearts to not be able to launch Forge alongside the rest of Infinite but to ensure it meets the bar we’re setting for it to achieve, this massive overhaul to Forge in Infinite just wasn’t able to make it out before the end of last year,” 343 Industries’ blog post said. “It’s very much another generational leap forward in what it will be capable of and brings with it many of the community’s highly requested features which we believe will greatly empower the community to build WAY more impressive and creative gameplay experiences inside of Infinite.”

In our Outcomes report for Season 1 of #HaloInfinite, we're responding directly to community feedback. Read up to see what the team is going after for Season 2, and beyond, based on your input.



🤝 https://t.co/sY8xK6pWxl pic.twitter.com/JE1Yq1imUY — Halo (@Halo) April 1, 2022

The post continued to say that once the Forge mode is released, it’ll “continue to grow and expand” with each update afterwards after more content added in those updates is presumably made accessible in the Forge mode, too. The developers concluded their Forge mode talks by saying that the mode is still coming and that those who are Halo Insiders will be the first ones to go hands-on with it via Halo Infinite’s usual flighting tests before the mode is released for everyone else.

Do you think Halo Infinite’s Forge mode will be worth the wait? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @TannerDedmon.